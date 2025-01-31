Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Trump and Air Traffic Controllers Gets Community Note Nuked

The investigation into what caused a military helicopter to collide with a passenger plane near Reagan National Airport continues, but Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett has shared some "facts" that are known so far.

Advertisement

No one knows what caused last night's tragic crash outside DCA.



Investigations are ongoing, and no one - not Donald Trump or anyone else - should be drawing conclusions until all the facts have been released.



But here is what we do know. (1/7) — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) January 30, 2025

"But here's what we do know."

What did Rep. Crockett know for sure? Something incorrect:

On his first day in office, Donald Trump froze the hiring of federal employees—including air traffic controllers. (2/7)https://t.co/ZaUV9gJEE9 — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) January 30, 2025

Community Notes, do your stuff!

Either Crockett doesn't know this or didn't bother to look into it before posting that claim.

Public safety workers were exempt from the freeze, but you probably knew that before telling this ridiculous lie. https://t.co/na2spiMqg4 — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) January 31, 2025

Crockett's post was begging for a Community Note and got it.

Community notes are holding these idiotic Democrats accountable for their LIES. Now if only our media would do this. https://t.co/pIINM37AIF — Kaydee King (@KaydeeKing) January 31, 2025

The link on the Community Note goes to an Office of Management and Budget memo that contains the following:

Mandatory Exemptions. For the following exemptions, hiring of veterans shall be prioritized in accordance with veterans’ preference statutes. The following exemptions to the Federal civilian hiring freeze are required: a. Military personnel in the armed forces and all Federal uniformed personnel, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service, and the Commissioned Officer Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. b. Positions related to immigration enforcement, national security, or public safety.

Crockett tried but failed again.

No wonder government officials hate this place. They can’t just straight up lie like they used to. https://t.co/efmzoJVk0S — Nathan 🇺🇸 (@nate_hannon) January 31, 2025

Bingo.