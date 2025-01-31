Fmr Air Traffic Controller Sheds DISTURBING Light on Obama/Biden DEI Policies that Destroy...
Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Trump and Air Traffic Controllers Gets Community Note Nuked

Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on January 31, 2025
AngieArtist

The investigation into what caused a military helicopter to collide with a passenger plane near Reagan National Airport continues, but Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett has shared some "facts" that are known so far.

"But here's what we do know." 

What did Rep. Crockett know for sure? Something incorrect: 

Community Notes, do your stuff!

Either Crockett doesn't know this or didn't bother to look into it before posting that claim.

Crockett's post was begging for a Community Note and got it.

The link on the Community Note goes to an Office of Management and Budget memo that contains the following:

Mandatory Exemptions. 

For the following exemptions, hiring of veterans shall be prioritized in accordance with veterans’ preference statutes. The following exemptions to the Federal civilian hiring freeze are required: 

a. Military personnel in the armed forces and all Federal uniformed personnel, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service, and the Commissioned Officer Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

b. Positions related to immigration enforcement, national security, or public safety. 

Crockett tried but failed again. 

Bingo.

