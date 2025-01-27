Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump Over Egg Prices and Gets Tangled Up in the Net

Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on January 27, 2025
Seinfeld

On the morning of January 20th, one week ago, something miraculous happened: Democrats shifted immediately from "the economy is in great shape and prices are down thanks to Biden and Harris" to "Trump's been president for a whole hour now and still hasn't brought down high prices!"

Nobody could honestly argue that Donald Trump didn't keep incredibly busy and had a hectic schedule during his first seven days in office, but throw in a round of golf this morning, combine it in a bowl with the Dems' new narrative about inflation, stir it with a spoon of dishonesty and this is what you end up with: 

They spent years telling us the economy was great and now whine that Trump's not fixing Biden's mess fast enough. Also to insinuate Trump hasn't done anything in the last seven days is laughable even for this clown.

Trump can do two things at once, and he's already done more than you know who...

Fact check: TRUE.

What happened to "Putin's price hikes" and "corporate greed"? Now it's all Trump's fault just a week into his term.

