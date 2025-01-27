Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump Over Egg Prices and Gets Tangled Up in the Net

On the morning of January 20th, one week ago, something miraculous happened: Democrats shifted immediately from "the economy is in great shape and prices are down thanks to Biden and Harris" to "Trump's been president for a whole hour now and still hasn't brought down high prices!"

Nobody could honestly argue that Donald Trump didn't keep incredibly busy and had a hectic schedule during his first seven days in office, but throw in a round of golf this morning, combine it in a bowl with the Dems' new narrative about inflation, stir it with a spoon of dishonesty and this is what you end up with:

A morning scramble, to start his first full week as president, is not the focus on eggs we were promised. https://t.co/sYTJa3mWtb — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 27, 2025

They spent years telling us the economy was great and now whine that Trump's not fixing Biden's mess fast enough. Also to insinuate Trump hasn't done anything in the last seven days is laughable even for this clown.

And he shut down Colombian resistance to deportations in the middle of his game like a boss. Some people can do more than one thing at a time. — Patriotic Penguin 🐧 (@ElectPenguin) January 27, 2025

Trump can do two things at once, and he's already done more than you know who...

He got more done in a week then Sleepy got done in a year. — Dominic (@PokerBrokerRES) January 27, 2025

Fact check: TRUE.

Suddenly the price of eggs is of major importance to the democrats. 🤔 https://t.co/cw5w0BbJtf — Thomas Williams (@WTForeRight) January 27, 2025

What happened to "Putin's price hikes" and "corporate greed"? Now it's all Trump's fault just a week into his term.