It's Official: Pete Hegseth Sworn In as Secretary of Defense
VP Vance Tweaks Hegseth Haters in One Simple Post
VIP
While Dems and 3 GOPers Call Hegseth Unqualified, Here's What 'Competent' Pentagon Leaders...
And SCENE! Here's Mel Gibson's Summary of Trump Calling Out L.A. Public Officials...
Worse than Chernobyl and Fukushima Combined: The Best Leftist Meltdowns Over Pete Hegseth
Nostalgia Time! Drew Holden Walks Down Memory Lane With the Media's Hara-kiri on...
RINO Rewind: Mitch McConnell Rejected Hegseth but Voted for Three of Biden’s Worst...
Trump Highlights the Incompetence of Mayor Karen Bass During LA Wildfire Roundtable
Presidential Panic: MSNBC Chyron Provides Peek Into Democrats’ Trump-Fixated Mental State
Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Win...
Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of...
America First: Rubio Initiates 90 Day Review Of All Foreign Aid as Ordered...
'SMACKDOWN ALERT'! Trump LEVELED L.A. Mayor Bass (and Others) in Meeting After Touring...
Jeffries Wonders Why Donald Trump Hasn't Magically Cleaned Up Democratic Chaos in Just...

'Take a Bow'! Axios Gets Help Explaining How 'Hegseth's Nomination Came Back From 90 Percent Dead'

Doug P.  |  12:29 PM on January 25, 2025
Sarah D.

After last night's Senate vote that called for VP JD Vance to cast the tiebreaker, Pete Hegseth is now officially the new Secretary of Defense:

Advertisement

Axios has a story about how the odds for a Hegseth confirmation changed rather rapidly:

It wouldn't at least partly have something to do with the media pushing a smear job about Hegseth and his ex-wife that even the ex-wife denied but reporting it anyway, would it?

Many are confused because the smears didn't resonate enough.

But they sure tried anyway.

Axios was among the media outlets that tried their best:

Recommended

VP Vance Tweaks Hegseth Haters in One Simple Post
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Forget that Hegseth's ex-wife denied all that, they had some journalisming to do!

We're going to guess Dems and the media have learned nothing from the last few months, and that's not necessarily a bad thing for the Republic.

But the bottom line is...

That alone is enough to cause PTSD.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VP Vance Tweaks Hegseth Haters in One Simple Post
FuzzyChimp
Worse than Chernobyl and Fukushima Combined: The Best Leftist Meltdowns Over Pete Hegseth
Grateful Calvin
And SCENE! Here's Mel Gibson's Summary of Trump Calling Out L.A. Public Officials to Their Faces
Doug P.
It's Official: Pete Hegseth Sworn In as Secretary of Defense
Eric V.
Nostalgia Time! Drew Holden Walks Down Memory Lane With the Media's Hara-kiri on the Steele Dossier
Grateful Calvin
RINO Rewind: Mitch McConnell Rejected Hegseth but Voted for Three of Biden’s Worst Cabinet Choices
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
VP Vance Tweaks Hegseth Haters in One Simple Post FuzzyChimp
Advertisement