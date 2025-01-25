'Take a Bow'! Axios Gets Help Explaining How 'Hegseth's Nomination Came Back From 90 Percent Dead'

After last night's Senate vote that called for VP JD Vance to cast the tiebreaker, Pete Hegseth is now officially the new Secretary of Defense:
BREAKING: Pete Hegseth has been sworn in as Secretary of Defense.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 25, 2025
The swearing in was performed by our Vice President JD Vance.
Congratulations @PeteHegseth pic.twitter.com/1qwUWbtOj6
Axios has a story about how the odds for a Hegseth confirmation changed rather rapidly:
How Pete Hegseth's nomination came back from "90% dead" https://t.co/qjUXaY9Re8— Axios (@axios) January 25, 2025
It wouldn't at least partly have something to do with the media pushing a smear job about Hegseth and his ex-wife that even the ex-wife denied but reporting it anyway, would it?
You guys helped. https://t.co/A87j8AAEP4— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2025
You in dying legacy media did an awesome job bringing back so thank you!— Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) January 25, 2025
Take a bow. You definitely helped.— Gaeta1986 🍊 (@jameslaura86) January 25, 2025
Many are confused because the smears didn't resonate enough.
Perhaps trying to Kavanaugh every nominee you don’t like isn’t such a great strategy…🤔— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 25, 2025
But they sure tried anyway.
You were powerless despite your sabotage efforts. pic.twitter.com/HhSEzBgOBV— JWF (@JammieWF) January 25, 2025
Axios was among the media outlets that tried their best:
NEW: Pete Hegseth's former sister-in-law said that his ex-wife feared for her safety. The defense secretary nominee denies the claims. https://t.co/rX3HGSh7WF— Axios (@axios) January 21, 2025
Forget that Hegseth's ex-wife denied all that, they had some journalisming to do!
Americans are not fans of coordinated persecutions. This might have been a lesson learned in recent history.— Sue (@SusanK1717) January 25, 2025
We're going to guess Dems and the media have learned nothing from the last few months, and that's not necessarily a bad thing for the Republic.
But the bottom line is...
Nevertheless, he persisted.pic.twitter.com/zocXtN4hBm— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 25, 2025
That alone is enough to cause PTSD.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member