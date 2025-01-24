AP Framing of Target Stores Ending DEI Initiatives Is Why They're Called 'Associated Propaganda'

DEI continues to crumble, and Target is the latest company to make an announcement:

In a memo sent to its employees, the Minneapolis-based retailer said it will end its three-year DEI goals, stop reports to external diversity-focused groups like the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and end a program focused on carrying more products from Black- or minority-owned businesses. The memo was sent to staff Friday and viewed by CNBC. It was written by Kiera Fernandez, chief community impact and equity officer at Target.

The Associated Press, being the stenographers for the Left that they are, framed it this way:

Target is ending its DEI goals as workplace inclusion gets a strong opponent in the White House https://t.co/qvacVHH3Zy — The Associated Press (@AP) January 24, 2025

When you choose the AP you choose to get nothing but Democrat talking points poorly disguised as "journalism."

So basically, Target will now be hiring based on someone’s ability to do the job and not how many boxes they check. What a concept. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 24, 2025

The AP could have gone with a much more accurate headline:

Target will no longer discriminate based on sex, color, ability, or creed.



FIFY. https://t.co/Ba9kTk2ixN — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 24, 2025

For some reason they couldn't bring themselves to be that honest.

Workplace inclusion is not getting a strong opponent in the White House, @AP.



DEI is not workplace inclusion.



Do better @AP. Do news, not Democrat Party propaganda. — Cat (@CatRM16) January 24, 2025

Up next, the AP will be examining climate change's role in Target backing out of DEI because of Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Accord.

Associated propaganda pushing the leftist talking points . What a disgrace this “news “ organization has become — Tyler Fitzgerald (@RussellJFinch) January 24, 2025

They don't seem embarrassed by it in the least.