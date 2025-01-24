On Their Own: Trump Revokes Taxpayer-Funded Security for Millionaires Dr. Fauci and John...
AP Framing of Target Stores Ending DEI Initiatives Is Why They're Called 'Associated Propaganda'

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on January 24, 2025
Meme screenshot

DEI continues to crumble, and Target is the latest company to make an announcement:

In a memo sent to its employees, the Minneapolis-based retailer said it will end its three-year DEI goals, stop reports to external diversity-focused groups like the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and end a program focused on carrying more products from Black- or minority-owned businesses.

The memo was sent to staff Friday and viewed by CNBC. It was written by Kiera Fernandez, chief community impact and equity officer at Target.

The Associated Press, being the stenographers for the Left that they are, framed it this way:

When you choose the AP you choose to get nothing but Democrat talking points poorly disguised as "journalism."

The AP could have gone with a much more accurate headline:

For some reason they couldn't bring themselves to be that honest.

Up next, the AP will be examining climate change's role in Target backing out of DEI because of Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Accord. 

They don't seem embarrassed by it in the least.

