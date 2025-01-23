NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6...
Elizabeth Warren Tries to Dunk on Trump, Falls on Her Face Again (AND Admits Dems Lied About the Economy)

Doug P.  |  10:32 AM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Donald Trump hasn't even been back in the White House three full days and some on the Left are already complaining that he hasn't yet fixed everything Biden, Harris and the Democrats broke. 

Combine that with Trump pardoning January 6 prisoners and Sen. Elizabeth Warren did the thing where she serves up a whopper of a logical fallacy in an attempt to dunk on Trump. Instead she fell on her face again:

What did Biden's record-setting number of pardons of criminals and his family members (pardon the redundancy) to help lower the price of groceries? 

At least it was nice of Warren to admit that Democrats saying Biden and Harris were bringing prices down was a huge lie that the election proved not many voters fell for. 

Now there some Warren-style liberal "logic" for ya!

Oh, and here's a question for Warren:

Ouch! Warren 1/1024th walked right into that one!

