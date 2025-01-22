Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51...
When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to Quietly Change Job Titles

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on January 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

Shortly after President Trump took office for the second time, one of the many items on the agenda was to begin the process of shutting down all federal DEI initiatives that have been costing taxpayers a lot of money these past few years. 

President Donald Trump has ordered that all US government staff working on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) schemes be put on immediate paid administrative leave.

The White House confirmed that all federal DEI workers had to be put on leave by 17:00 EST (22:00 GMT) on Wednesday, before the offices and programmes in question were shut down.

As a result, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management has reportedly asked to be informed about any of the parties involved in the DEI shutdown who are trying to find workarounds. 

It appears that one has been spotted, per @GunOwners: 

The "one of these things is not like the other" aspect makes for a fun game:

This is starting to remind us of the movie "Casino" where Ace tries to stay below the radar by changing his job title every once in a while. We doubt any attempts at this will escape notice from the Trump White House, however. 

They should have made the job title "Executive Who Has Absolutely Nothing to Do With Any of the DEI Stuff" just to make it extra convincing.

We won't be surprised if there are a few more examples of this kind of thing taking place. 

Yeah, that's especially unsurprising considering the source.

We're guessing this will be far from the only example.

