When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to Quietly Change Job Titles

Shortly after President Trump took office for the second time, one of the many items on the agenda was to begin the process of shutting down all federal DEI initiatives that have been costing taxpayers a lot of money these past few years.

President Donald Trump has ordered that all US government staff working on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) schemes be put on immediate paid administrative leave. The White House confirmed that all federal DEI workers had to be put on leave by 17:00 EST (22:00 GMT) on Wednesday, before the offices and programmes in question were shut down.

As a result, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management has reportedly asked to be informed about any of the parties involved in the DEI shutdown who are trying to find workarounds.

It appears that one has been spotted, per @GunOwners:

⚠️@USOPM is asking to be alerted to "any efforts to disguise [DEI] programs by using coded or imprecise language.



This bureaucrat at ATF is trying to hide by changing her job title.



WE MUST ABOLISH THE ATF. ⤵️ https://t.co/GXlRQ6Iyqd pic.twitter.com/KMlIXtRMw8 — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) January 22, 2025

The "one of these things is not like the other" aspect makes for a fun game:

Can you spot the difference between these two screenshots of the ATF leadership? pic.twitter.com/DOrQYUE0PD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2025

This is starting to remind us of the movie "Casino" where Ace tries to stay below the radar by changing his job title every once in a while. We doubt any attempts at this will escape notice from the Trump White House, however.

⏰@realDonaldTrump gave DEI bureaucrats until 5 PM EST to be "placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately"—but that isn't stopping tyrants at ATF.



Former "Chief Diversity Officer" Lisa T. Boykin is now working as an @ATFHQ "Senior Executive." https://t.co/kvzGengzVR pic.twitter.com/cJx1WGdpU2 — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) January 22, 2025

They should have made the job title "Executive Who Has Absolutely Nothing to Do With Any of the DEI Stuff" just to make it extra convincing.

🚨BREAKING🚨



ATF is circumventing President Trump's executive orders to crush racist DEI programs.



To hide its DEI, @ATFHQ quietly changed Lisa T. Boykin's job title from "Chief Diversity Officer" to "Senior Executive." pic.twitter.com/WKFCWv5ftZ — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) January 22, 2025

We won't be surprised if there are a few more examples of this kind of thing taking place.

There's a lot of shuffling going on across all federal agencies now. Too bad the internet is forever..... — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) January 22, 2025

they have a tendency to circumvent the law. — SovrnInsurgent (@SovrnInsurgent) January 22, 2025

Yeah, that's especially unsurprising considering the source.

Trump should abolish the ATF for this. Actually there are other reasons to abolish the ATF. But this is one of them. https://t.co/R4Iklp43La — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 22, 2025

How many other agencies are trying to defy the President? https://t.co/4tMkVAMCwM — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 22, 2025

We're guessing this will be far from the only example.