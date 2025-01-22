'Double-Take in Shock and Horror'! Tom Homan Stuns CNN Host With a Deportation Reality Check

Donald Trump has been president since noon on Monday, and since then there's been no shortage of events that have triggered the lefty media and Democrats.

New "border czar" Tom Homan has been assisting Trump in making Dems and assorted lib journos hyperventilate. Homan has insisted repeatedly that people in the country illegally have, by definition, engaged in criminal behavior and will be held accountable for it.

Advertisement

Homan delivered yet another reality check on CNN about possible deportations and host Dana Bash appeared to be taken aback. Watch:

Watch Dana Bash do a double-take in shock and horror as Tom Homan explains to her that an illegal alien doesn’t have to be convicted of a serious crime to face deportation.



Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/QdNAgOhyEe — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 21, 2025

Homan's only been on the job officially for a couple of days now and he has not disappointed.

This guy is the best. A+ selection by Trump. pic.twitter.com/GHoC9L6R30 — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) January 21, 2025

Dems who run "sanctuary cities" are still saying they'll be defiant, and Homan has reminded them that they could be arrested for trying to protect illegals and block federal law enforcement.

Tom Homan talking about starting deportations with illegals who have recently committed other crimes and are located in sanctuary cities. Brilliant move. Get the constitutionality of so-called sanctuaries out of the way at the jump and everything else should be easier. — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) January 21, 2025

Buck Sexton had a reminder about media talking heads who use only Left-approved terminology being nothing more than Democrat activists:

1) Tom Homan is awesome

2) any tv host who uses the term “undocumented” is an activist

pic.twitter.com/FX7TbJlsQJ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 22, 2025

Most CNN hosts definitely fit the "Dem activist" description.