'Double-Take in Shock and Horror'! Tom Homan Stuns CNN Host With a Deportation Reality Check

Doug P.  |  9:40 AM on January 22, 2025
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Donald Trump has been president since noon on Monday, and since then there's been no shortage of events that have triggered the lefty media and Democrats. 

New "border czar" Tom Homan has been assisting Trump in making Dems and assorted lib journos hyperventilate. Homan has insisted repeatedly that people in the country illegally have, by definition, engaged in criminal behavior and will be held accountable for it. 

Homan delivered yet another reality check on CNN about possible deportations and host Dana Bash appeared to be taken aback. Watch:

Homan's only been on the job officially for a couple of days now and he has not disappointed. 

Dems who run "sanctuary cities" are still saying they'll be defiant, and Homan has reminded them that they could be arrested for trying to protect illegals and block federal law enforcement.

Buck Sexton had a reminder about media talking heads who use only Left-approved terminology being nothing more than Democrat activists:

Most CNN hosts definitely fit the "Dem activist" description. 

