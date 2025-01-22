Rep. Eric Swalwell Reminds Us J6 Was the Worst Single Event for Cops in American History

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell frequently complains about those who sow "misinformation" on social media and as usual the amount of projection with post like the one below from a few years ago is massive:

Donald Trump and his team attempt to sow misinformation online every single day. We need social media platforms to be ready to protect the integrity of our elections and the peaceful transition of power, before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/zMZJqoZtiy — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 18, 2020

It sound like Swalwell is asking social media platforms to remove posts like this attempt to keep the Left's J6 narratives going (even though the election proved they don't resonate with voters):

There has not been a day in America where more cops were hurt in a single event than January 6. For his first act as President, Donald Trump releases every rioter who attacked and hurt those cops. This is the Joker releasing the lunatics of the asylum to unleash all hell. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 21, 2025

That, just like the Dem talking point that J6 was the "worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War," is ridiculous and means Swalwell is intentionally dishonest or legitimately dumb.

The Left's attempt to turn J6 into the worse thing ever in American history has failed but they're still trying.

71 law enforcement officers were murdered on 9/11, including 23 members of the NYPD & 37 cops in the Port Authority. 343 members of the New York City Fire Department were also murdered. These efforts to turn the January 6th riot into the worst day ever are just gross & insane. https://t.co/vfD78Fw2pl — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 22, 2025

Do you want to start comparing riots? Cause we can start comparing riots. pic.twitter.com/9Ki8W3kAGT — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) January 21, 2025

Where was all the Dems' hyperventilating over the wellbeing of the police in 2020?

Most recent election should’ve been a wake up call. https://t.co/PyomaP6BhL — Griff, Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer (@Gtyndall) January 21, 2025

It should have been a wake-up call, but obviously many Democrats are refusing to pick up.