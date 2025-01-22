Insanity! Joy Reid and Elie Mystal Lament Ending DEI Could Keep Men Out...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Reminds Us J6 Was the Worst Single Event for Cops in American History

Doug P.  |  12:18 PM on January 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell frequently complains about those who sow "misinformation" on social media and as usual the amount of projection with post like the one below from a few years ago is massive:

It sound like Swalwell is asking social media platforms to remove posts like this attempt to keep the Left's J6 narratives going (even though the election proved they don't resonate with voters): 

That, just like the Dem talking point that J6 was the "worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War," is ridiculous and means Swalwell is intentionally dishonest or legitimately dumb.

The Left's attempt to turn J6 into the worse thing ever in American history has failed but they're still trying. 

Where was all the Dems' hyperventilating over the wellbeing of the police in 2020? 

It should have been a wake-up call, but obviously many Democrats are refusing to pick up. 

