Contents of Biden's Letter to Trump Revealed (It's Almost Like They Never Believed the 'Hitler' Stuff)

Doug P.  |  2:59 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When President Trump went back into the Oval Office for the first time since being reelected, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked him if Joe Biden had left a letter. It was found in a drawer:

Today Doocy shared the contents of the letter left for Trump. The narrative loop has been a big one. We went from "Trump is a threat to democracy, a wannabe dictator who holds Nazi-like rallies that Hitler would have appreciated" to this:

Here's the full letter via @pdoocy in case you can't see it all above:

Dear President Trump,

As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years.  The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation. 

May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding. 

Joe Biden 1-20-25

It's almost as if all that "Trump is literally Hitler" from the Dems was just lunacy from the Left that even they never believed.

Biden also called Trump's supporters "garbage."

Weird, right?

It's also possible that Joe had a little help with that letter.

The letter closing with "P.S. - We didn't vote for Kamala" would have been a nice touch, but that was too much to hope for.

