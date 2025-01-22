Contents of Biden's Letter to Trump Revealed (It's Almost Like They Never Believed the 'Hitler' Stuff)

When President Trump went back into the Oval Office for the first time since being reelected, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked him if Joe Biden had left a letter. It was found in a drawer:

DOOCY TIME, PART TWO: “President Trump, did President Biden leave you a letter?”



Trump: “He may have. Wait, don't they leave it in the desk? I don't know. Oh.”



Doocy: “What's in there?”



Trump: “Thank you, Peter. It could have been years before we found this. Wow. Thank you.”… pic.twitter.com/sb4ftsDcZ7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2025

Today Doocy shared the contents of the letter left for Trump. The narrative loop has been a big one. We went from "Trump is a threat to democracy, a wannabe dictator who holds Nazi-like rallies that Hitler would have appreciated" to this:

🚨We can exclusively report for the first time anywhere the contents of President Biden’s letter to President Trump



Dear President Trump,



As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people - and people… — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) January 22, 2025

Here's the full letter via @pdoocy in case you can't see it all above:

Dear President Trump, As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation. May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding. Joe Biden 1-20-25

It's almost as if all that "Trump is literally Hitler" from the Dems was just lunacy from the Left that even they never believed.

Not sure this is what I'd have written to the guy I've called Hitler for years?! https://t.co/80o9o7ccU5 — 🇺🇸MissMarz1776🇺🇸 (@missmarz_1) January 22, 2025

Biden also called Trump's supporters "garbage."

This is not the letter one would pen to a "threat to Democracy." Is it? https://t.co/Bn2VN6xuRV — Jason M. Kates (@JasonMKates) January 22, 2025

Weird, right?

It's also possible that Joe had a little help with that letter.

The letter closing with "P.S. - We didn't vote for Kamala" would have been a nice touch, but that was too much to hope for.