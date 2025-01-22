Bloomberg Shredded for Downplaying What Those 50-Plus Ex Intel Officials Did for Biden and the Dems

Shortly before the 2020 presidential election in October of that year, dozens of former intelligence officials signed a letter claiming that reports of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were very likely part of a "Russian misinformation campaign." We now know that letter was itself part of a misinformation campaign designed as part of a coordinated effort to sway the election in favor of Joe Biden.

Social media platforms at the time used the letter and Democrat denials as an excuse to censor related stories and the New York Post even had their Twitter account suspended for the alleged violation of breaking a true story that was unhelpful to the Dems.

The ex-intel officials who signed the letter have now lost their security clearances thanks to President Trump, and look how Bloomberg has framed the story:

President Donald Trump revoked the security clearances of 50 former US intelligence officials who had cast doubt on conservative attacks on former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden https://t.co/MvfZNaZ1gl — Bloomberg (@business) January 21, 2025

"Cast doubt on conservative attacks"? There go those conservatives pouncing again!

They're trying so hard.

This, from Bloomberg, can only rightly be called a lie.



These intelligence officials didn’t “cast doubt on conservative attacks.”



They engineered a lie to deceive voters & protect Biden, on the eve of his election, from a scandal about his involvement in influence peddling. pic.twitter.com/KP8hHpmp57 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2025

Bloomberg News (and other outlets) are going to stay busy trying to wallpaper over what really happened in the days and weeks leading up to the 2020 election to try and portray Trump as being unfair for revoking their security clearances. The headline could have been much more honest and accurate:

Alt hed: "President fires 50 officials who misused their platform to lie about a national security matter to impact an election" — Razor (@hale_razor) January 21, 2025

That's the headline that we're guessing most MSM outlets will refuse to go with.

No. He revoked the clearances of those who LIED about Hunter's laptop. — Individual = smallest minority group (@sslight9) January 21, 2025

They blatantly lied to the American people, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from Leftist activists. https://t.co/a3kDFpE6Mr — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) January 21, 2025

*had lied to get their preferred candidate elected https://t.co/KwDH5um0sy — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 21, 2025

All while most of the media went right along with it without question.