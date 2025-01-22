Bloomberg Shredded for Downplaying What Those 50-Plus Ex Intel Officials Did for Biden and the Dems

Contents of Biden's Letter to Trump Revealed (It's Almost Like They Never Believed...
Doug P.  |  3:24 PM on January 22, 2025
screenshot of Politico headline

Shortly before the 2020 presidential election in October of that year, dozens of former intelligence officials signed a letter claiming that reports of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were very likely part of a "Russian misinformation campaign." We now know that letter was itself part of a misinformation campaign designed as part of a coordinated effort to sway the election in favor of Joe Biden. 

Social media platforms at the time used the letter and Democrat denials as an excuse to censor related stories and the New York Post even had their Twitter account suspended for the alleged violation of breaking a true story that was unhelpful to the Dems.

The ex-intel officials who signed the letter have now lost their security clearances thanks to President Trump, and look how Bloomberg has framed the story: 

"Cast doubt on conservative attacks"? There go those conservatives pouncing again!

They're trying so hard.

Bloomberg News (and other outlets) are going to stay busy trying to wallpaper over what really happened in the days and weeks leading up to the 2020 election to try and portray Trump as being unfair for revoking their security clearances. The headline could have been much more honest and accurate:

That's the headline that we're guessing most MSM outlets will refuse to go with. 

All while most of the media went right along with it without question.

