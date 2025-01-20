Trump Asks Peter Doocy to Confirm He's ALREADY Taken More Press Questions Than Biden Did in 4 Years

At noon today Donald Trump was sworn in as the country's 47th president, and since then there have been luncheons and other events, combined with a rally at Capital One Arena where Trump signed a number of executive orders and then threw the pens into the crowd. It was pretty amazing.

After that, Trump headed back to the Oval Office in the White House and signed even more EOs, including 1,600 pardons for January 6th political prisoners, an EO declaring Mexican cartels to be considered foreign terrorist organizations, and making the border mess Biden created a national emergency.

While signing all the EOs, Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office for nearly an hour. These weren't the pre-selected softball questions that the previous president took, but rather an off-the-cuff press conference.

Fox News' Peter Doocy kicked things off by asking Trump if Biden left him a letter, which was the case:

Peter Doocy tells Trump to check his desk for Biden's letter.

Trump said he may never have found it he didn't say anything 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LFWaUJTDEl — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 21, 2025

Because they were on the subject of Biden, Trump asked Doocy if the guy who had the title of president until noon on Monday had taken as many questions in a similar setting. Doocy pretty much confirmed that Trump's took more questions on day one than Biden did in several years (and the day's not over yet):

Trump just called Biden out. Asked Peter Doocy when was the last time you had a press conference like this with biden? Never. In the last 4 years, they lied and dodged questions. This is so refreshing. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 21, 2025

Watch:

President Trump: “Does Biden ever do news conferences like this? How many news conferences, Peter, has he done like this?”



Fox News’s Peter Doocy: “Zero.”



President Trump: “Infinity, for infinity, it would be zero.” pic.twitter.com/thN7zC12mW — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) January 21, 2025

We could probably even throw Kamala Harris into that mix, because she didn't take any serious questions either. What a day.