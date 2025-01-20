Trump Asks Peter Doocy to Confirm He's ALREADY Taken More Press Questions Than Biden Did in 4 Years

Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents
Doug P.  |  8:47 PM on January 20, 2025

At noon today Donald Trump was sworn in as the country's 47th president, and since then there have been luncheons and other events, combined with a rally at Capital One Arena where Trump signed a number of executive orders and then threw the pens into the crowd. It was pretty amazing.

After that, Trump headed back to the Oval Office in the White House and signed even more EOs, including 1,600 pardons for January 6th political prisoners, an EO declaring Mexican cartels to be considered foreign terrorist organizations, and making the border mess Biden created a national emergency. 

While signing all the EOs, Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office for nearly an hour. These weren't the pre-selected softball questions that the previous president took, but rather an off-the-cuff press conference.

Fox News' Peter Doocy kicked things off by asking Trump if Biden left him a letter, which was the case:

Because they were on the subject of Biden, Trump asked Doocy if the guy who had the title of president until noon on Monday had taken as many questions in a similar setting. Doocy pretty much confirmed that Trump's took more questions on day one than Biden did in several years (and the day's not over yet): 

