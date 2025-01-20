The Lectern Guy Updates CNN's 'Capitol Siege' Story and Makes Their Already Bad Week Even Worse

Capitol Letter: Speculation Grows About Note Biden Left for Trump - We’ve Got...
Doug P.  |  11:10 PM on January 20, 2025
Twitchy

It's going to be a long next few months and years for media outlets like CNN. For starters, on top of other defamation settlements in recent memory, they've been most recently ordered by a jury to pay a lot of money to a victim of their smears and "fake news":

CNN reached a settlement on Friday with a U.S. Navy veteran who helped evacuate people from Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrew from the country in 2021, a judge said on Friday, hours after a jury found the TV news outlet liable for defaming him.

The six-person jury decided CNN had to pay damages totaling $5 million. The settlement will avert a second phase of the trial that would have determined any punitive damages. The verdict followed a two-week trial in Panama City, Florida, state court.

Despite getting punished for pushing BS, CNN will be determined to keep doing just that.

CNN's week might have just gotten a little more depressing and frustrating for them. This story starts with CNN's story from 2021 about the person now known as "The Lectern Guy" and his arrest four years ago:

Warren Squire
As it now turns out, CNN might not be thrilled with how that all turned out thanks to President Donald Trump and his first day pardons. "The Lectern Guy" provided CNN with an update to their original story: 

CNN might want to take a step back and worry about their own problems in the near future (which is being dishonest in reporting the news) instead of instinctively pushing the Dems' preferred narratives. 

