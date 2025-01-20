That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in Posture at the Border'

Just moments after Donald Trump took the oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States, the Biden administration's CBP One app was shut down. Trump and his "border czar" Tom Homan are delivering already, but the immediate impacts to border security didn't stop with the app today.

BREAKING: The Trump administration ended use of a border app called CBP One that has allowed nearly 1 million people to legally enter the U.S. with eligibility to work. https://t.co/N7xL3qrVBU — The Associated Press (@AP) January 20, 2025

The app was a Biden/Mayorkas excuse to get as many people as possible into the country while deeming it a "legal" way to go about it, but Trump's not having any of that.

There are other noticeable changes that are taking effect immediately even before Trump's been back in office for a full day:

Immediate changes in posture at the border. https://t.co/1ALUZSiS7R — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 20, 2025

"Border czar" Tom Homan is doing his stuff and this is just the start:

SPOTTED: Border Patrol trucks, SUVs, and vans near San Antonio, Texas, are on the way to the Southern Border



pic.twitter.com/nXJPnt7BHp — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 20, 2025

BREAKING: Huge amounts of US Border Patrol vehicles have been seen in Texas.



Mass deportations start Monday.



pic.twitter.com/7v2hfR6Q0W — Jack (@jackunheard) January 17, 2025

Brace for Democrat and lib media meltdowns in the coming days and weeks. The difference is the election made it clear that Americans have had enough of the Biden-Harris open border and voted to do something about it.