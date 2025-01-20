Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)
That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in Posture at the Border'

Doug P.  |  3:04 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool

Just moments after Donald Trump took the oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States, the Biden administration's CBP One app was shut down. Trump and his "border czar" Tom Homan are delivering already, but the immediate impacts to border security didn't stop with the app today. 

The app was a Biden/Mayorkas excuse to get as many people as possible into the country while deeming it a "legal" way to go about it, but Trump's not having any of that.

There are other noticeable changes that are taking effect immediately even before Trump's been back in office for a full day: 

"Border czar" Tom Homan is doing his stuff and this is just the start: 

Brace for Democrat and lib media meltdowns in the coming days and weeks. The difference is the election made it clear that Americans have had enough of the Biden-Harris open border and voted to do something about it.

