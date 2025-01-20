Shocker! NY Times Framed Biden's Pardons Just a LITTLE Different Than Trump's

Earlier today, just hours before leaving office, President Biden issued a number of "preemptive pardons" that included every member of the January 6th Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gen. Mark Milley.

The media angles are already becoming obvious, and @DrewHolden360 saw a slight variation in how the New York Times covered Biden's pardons vs. Trump's. Can you spot the difference?

NYT on Biden pardons // NYT on Trump pic.twitter.com/KKVBXxTaCi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 20, 2025

The shot:

President Trump doled out clemency to a new group of loyalists on Wednesday, wiping away convictions and sentences as he aggressively employed his power to override courts, juries and prosecutors to apply his own standard of justice for his allies.

And the chaser:

President Biden moved just hours before leaving office on Monday to guard some of President-elect Donald J. Trump’s most high-profile adversaries against a promised campaign of “retribution” by issuing pre-emptive pardons to head off politically driven prosecutions.

One of those things is not like the other!

So much for a president asserting “his own system of justice” huh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 20, 2025

They'll be back to that spin in about four years.

You really have to squint, but if you look hard enough, you’ll spot the difference. https://t.co/vG6nNzUrop — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2025

As usual.