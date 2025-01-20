NBC Presidential Historian's Buildup to a Meltdown About Trump Halted By 'Divine Intervention'

In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Doug P.  |  5:30 PM on January 20, 2025
Whenever you're watching a legacy media news channel and they talk to something they call a presidential historian, you can be fairly certain a liberal is about to be interviewed and talk about what a danger Republicans -- particularly Donald Trump -- are to "democracy."

Advertisement

One of those lib historians is NBC's Michael Beschloss, whose remote interview about Trump's inaugural speech was brought to a premature conclusion thanks to some apparent tech issues. Sometimes the best presidential historian is an unintelligible presidential historian. Video via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck:

Two words come to mind:

We have no idea where Beschloss was going with that, but maybe it would have been something like this:

Beschloss lost his signal before he got to tell us about how we're headed into another Handmaid's Tale era. 

Maybe Starlink was temporarily switched to StarUNlink.

