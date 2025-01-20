Biden Lectures About Nobody Being Above the Law Aged Like the Rest of His Presidency: BADLY

The Biden White House insists that people like those who were on the January 6th Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gen. Milley did absolutely nothing wrong, but for some reason they felt it necessary to issue them "preemptive pardons" in the event justice comes calling in the next four year:

President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in an extraordinary use of the powers of the presidency in his final hours to guard against potential “revenge” by the incoming Trump administration. The decision by Biden comes after Donald Trump warned of an enemies list filled with those who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has selected Cabinet nominees who backed his election lies and who have pledged to punish those involved in efforts to investigate him.

Couple that with the fact that Joe previously issued a pardon for Hunter and another Biden lecture from just a few months ago has aged like milk in the summer sun:

No one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/4IY8TzSxT3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 2, 2024

"No one is above the law" (many exceptions do apply).

The Community Note on this one from May of last year needs to be amended to include what happened this morning:

No one is above the law. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2024

As usual, if you want to know what these people are doing just pay attention to what they're lecturing others about.

Except for the entire Jan 6 committee for some reason https://t.co/JcVn3n0OFJ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 20, 2025

Joe Biden is a shameless liar to the core https://t.co/ASva67vKbu — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 20, 2025

A shameless liar to the bitter end.