'MASTERCLASS'! Marco Rubio Shows GOPers How to Handle Media Pushing Dem Talking Points

The lib media did their best to try and assist the Democrats in the November election, but the last four years were so awful that voters didn't care about the press spin because they know what they lived through, regardless of the Left's gaslighting, and wanted change.

However, the media's still proving why trust in their profession is at a record low.

NBC News' Kristen Welker sounded like a Democrat operative during this interview with Marco Rubio, who wasn't letting her do the "let's move on" thing that "journalists" like to do after throwing out a Dem talking point. Watch:

THIS IS A MASTERCLASS.



WELKER: You support deporting millions of people?



RUBIO: Yes. This is mass migration to the tune of 20, 30 unvetted people. Nobody allows this. 10 million in just the last 3 years.



WELKER: Ok, but in the past, you said you disagreed with mass… pic.twitter.com/j9bHHgX9tp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2025

Here's the transcript via @EricLDaugh:

WELKER: You support deporting millions of people? RUBIO: Yes. This is mass migration to the tune of 20, 30 unvetted people. Nobody allows this. 10 million in just the last 3 years. WELKER: Ok, but in the past, you said you disagreed with mass deportations. RUBIO: Because the issue has completely changed since 2013. It went from 11 million to that number in the last 3 year alone. Criminals, terrorists. An invasion. WELKER: And of course, Democrats tried to solve this with a bipartisan bill for the border, but Republicans walked away from it. But let me move on- RUBIO: -No, no, no, we can't move on. That bill created asylum officers who can give people asylum right on the border without any appeal, giving them a path to citizenship. WELKER: Some Republicans said they liked it. RUBIO: Which? Which ones? WELKER: Lindsey Graham. RUBIO: Well, I disagree. I'm not in favor of these asylum officers doing this.

Rush Limbaugh used to refer to them as the "drive-by media" because this is exactly the kind of thing they try to do. Rubio didn't allow it and other Republicans should take note.

I love how Rubio doesn't let Kristen Welker do her little schtick of saying something misleading & then trying to move on. https://t.co/HFRNUYd9aL — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 18, 2025

One of the most maddening leftist media propaganda techniques is for the interviewer to sneak in a quick rebuttal and then declare, "Let's move on . . . ." in order to get the last word. Rubio did a good job of avoiding that insidious trap — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) January 18, 2025

Some of the debate moderators tried to pull that kind of thing too.