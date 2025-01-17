Stephen Colbert Prepares His Audience Just in Case Trump Is Actually Hitler in 3 Days

For years now we've heard the Hitler comparisons from the Left pertaining to what a second Donald Trump term would bring about. Some of them actually seem to believe it and will likely be let down when it becomes clear that Trump isn't "literally Hitler" (or even worse), not that they'd ever admit it.

Stephen Colbert is still trying to get his audience to cling to the authoritarian warnings about Trump being a "threat to democracy" for winning a free and fair election in November. With three days to go until the inauguration, the CBS Late Show host prepared his audience for the possibility he could be thrown into a Trump detention camp, or something. Watch the video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott:

Colbert: “The next time you all see me, Donald Trump will be president. And you may not see me.” pic.twitter.com/A5v92TEXZQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2025

It's almost as if he's disappointed that Trump isn't really Hitler.

Colbert’s melodramatic BS on full display. He thinks Trump will end his show and put him away.



If only!😂😂pic.twitter.com/7dQjgqAfaw — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 17, 2025

Colbert's going to be so disappointed when Trump is inaugurated and... nothing happens. But that won't stop him from the dictator talk.

Literally no one cares enough about him to make him disappear. He is extremely insignificant. — Jon Awe𝕏ome - Best Life (@RealStarMan) January 17, 2025

If anything Trump would want to keep these lib late night hosts on the air so he can see how disappointed they are by the big election loss.

A fragile man child detached from reality. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 17, 2025

Colbert considers his job to be keeping his dwindling audience detached from reality as well.

I do sometimes wish Trump were the monster they say he is. The fact that they casually make jokes about it shows they know they've been lying the whole time. https://t.co/yh2VxBpQwa — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 17, 2025

These people fully intend to keep lying for as long as possible.

Never forgive them for destroying late night comedy https://t.co/maDSm1tmfB — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) January 17, 2025

Shows like Colbert and Kimmel now are mostly late-night therapy sessions for disgruntled and frustrated liberals.