NOW It Can Be Told! NY Times Reports What Chuck Schumer Knew About Biden and Was Fine With UNTIL...

For the first three and a half years of the Biden presidency, Democrats and the media insisted that Joe remained "sharp as a tack" and was the best version of himself ever. Any claims or video showing otherwise were deemed to be "cheap fake" frauds. Ironically enough, those accusations were "cheap fakes."

Then the debate took place last summer and the reality became too obvious even for most Democrats to continue to lie about. You know the rest of the story.

We're now getting to the "now it can be told" stories about just how bad things were and who knew it the entire time.

The New York Times has a new story out just three days before Biden's leaving office that includes info about Chuck Schumer's meeting with Biden and more:

“Once in a while, Mr. Biden would forget why he had called” Chuck Schumer per The New York Times.



Now they report this 3 days before Biden’s presidency ends. pic.twitter.com/G4Q8tZY8Yz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 17, 2025

"Biden would forget why he had called"? Yep, seems super acceptable for a guy who has access to the nuclear football.

The real story is that Biden wasn't competent to be the U.S. president, but the Democrats didn't care until something became clear:

Schumer knew Biden was incompetent but his real concern was that he’d lose. — @amuse (@amuse) January 17, 2025

Here's how Schumer's conversation with Biden in Delaware went down, according to the Times:

“If you run and you lose to Trump, and we lose the Senate, and we don’t get back the House, that 50 years of amazing, beautiful work goes out the window,” Mr. Schumer said. “But worse — you go down in American history as one of the darkest figures.” He would end with a directive. “If I were you,” Mr. Schumer said, “I wouldn’t run, and I’m urging you not to run.”

Biden did as told, and the Democrats installed Kamala Harris as the nominee, and the rest is hilarious history.

When will we ever find out who made all the decisions during the previous administration? — michael bensey (@mikbensey) January 17, 2025

Maybe the answer to that will be found eventually but considering how badly everything worked out for the Democrats it's unlikely anybody on the Left will ever actually admit to having been the person who was actually pulling the strings at the White House.

Every single Democrat and journalist knew Joe Biden was a disaster



Every single Democrat and journalist lied to the American people https://t.co/Qhd2OoEWjH pic.twitter.com/q9XomJc7oU — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 17, 2025

And they will continue to lie about other things after Biden leaves.