NOW It Can Be Told! NY Times Reports What Chuck Schumer Knew About Biden and Was Fine With UNTIL...

Doug P.  |  11:26 AM on January 17, 2025
Meme screenshot

For the first three and a half years of the Biden presidency, Democrats and the media insisted that Joe remained "sharp as a tack" and was the best version of himself ever. Any claims or video showing otherwise were deemed to be "cheap fake" frauds. Ironically enough, those accusations were "cheap fakes." 

Then the debate took place last summer and the reality became too obvious even for most Democrats to continue to lie about. You know the rest of the story. 

We're now getting to the "now it can be told" stories about just how bad things were and who knew it the entire time.

The New York Times has a new story out just three days before Biden's leaving office that includes info about Chuck Schumer's meeting with Biden and more: 

"Biden would forget why he had called"? Yep, seems super acceptable for a guy who has access to the nuclear football.

The real story is that Biden wasn't competent to be the U.S. president, but the Democrats didn't care until something became clear:

Here's how Schumer's conversation with Biden in Delaware went down, according to the Times:

“If you run and you lose to Trump, and we lose the Senate, and we don’t get back the House, that 50 years of amazing, beautiful work goes out the window,” Mr. Schumer said. “But worse — you go down in American history as one of the darkest figures.”

He would end with a directive. “If I were you,” Mr. Schumer said, “I wouldn’t run, and I’m urging you not to run.”

DAMN, That Was Quick! Mayorkas Gives Biden UP, Implies HE was the REAL Problem with the Border (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden did as told, and the Democrats installed Kamala Harris as the nominee, and the rest is hilarious history.

Maybe the answer to that will be found eventually but considering how badly everything worked out for the Democrats it's unlikely anybody on the Left will ever actually admit to having been the person who was actually pulling the strings at the White House.

And they will continue to lie about other things after Biden leaves.

