Joe Concha Spots 'Perfect Encapsulation of Media Mindset' As Journos Gear Up for Another Trump Term

Doug P.  |  12:50 PM on January 17, 2025
Meme

Donald Trump will be inaugurated in just three days which means it'll be time for "journalism" to awaken from its four-year slumber when it comes to covering the White House and what's happening with the administration. As for MSNBC, they're going to be making Rachel Maddow work five days a week for her tens of millions of dollars per year for a while, and maybe she'll have more Trump tax returns to share with everybody:

There have been other changes as a result of Trump heading back to the White House, and Joe Concha has a great summary of how the media was under a Democrat presidency vs. what's coming for Trump's second term:

These people couldn't be more predictable if they tried:

The perfect encapsulation of media mindset:  

Dem in the Oval- 

Maddow cuts back work to 1 day/week 

Kaitlan Collins leaves WH beat 

Yamiche Alcindor leaves WH beat  

Trump back in the Oval- 

Maddow works 5 days/week again 

Kaitlan returns to WH beat 

Yamiche returns to WH beat

BREAKING: Lame Duck Biden Attempts to Declare That the Equal Rights Amendment Is Ratified
Aaron Walker
We also won't be surprised if Jim Acosta tries to get another book out of a second Trump term.

Get ready to hear some big time lies that come from many more "anonymous sources."

