Joe Concha Spots 'Perfect Encapsulation of Media Mindset' As Journos Gear Up for Another Trump Term

Donald Trump will be inaugurated in just three days which means it'll be time for "journalism" to awaken from its four-year slumber when it comes to covering the White House and what's happening with the administration. As for MSNBC, they're going to be making Rachel Maddow work five days a week for her tens of millions of dollars per year for a while, and maybe she'll have more Trump tax returns to share with everybody:

Advertisement

STARTING MONDAY: Join Rachel @maddow as she hosts 5 nights a week for the first 100 of Donald Trump's presidency.



She’ll offer unique insight and analysis as bills are passed, executive orders are signed, and the presidency is defined.



Watch The Rachel Maddow Show, weeknights… pic.twitter.com/zGFFskwada — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 17, 2025

There have been other changes as a result of Trump heading back to the White House, and Joe Concha has a great summary of how the media was under a Democrat presidency vs. what's coming for Trump's second term:

The perfect encapsulation of media mindset:



Dem in the Oval-

Maddow cuts back work to 1 day/week

Kaitlan Collins leaves WH beat

Yamiche Alcindor leaves WH beat



Trump back in the Oval-

Maddow works 5 days/week again

Kaitlan returns to WH beat

Yamiche returns to WH beat https://t.co/aHBFKEWwHW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 17, 2025

These people couldn't be more predictable if they tried:

The perfect encapsulation of media mindset: Dem in the Oval- Maddow cuts back work to 1 day/week Kaitlan Collins leaves WH beat Yamiche Alcindor leaves WH beat Trump back in the Oval- Maddow works 5 days/week again Kaitlan returns to WH beat Yamiche returns to WH beat

We also won't be surprised if Jim Acosta tries to get another book out of a second Trump term.

They are so excited. — Patti Jones (@realpattijones) January 17, 2025

Get ready to hear some big time lies that come from many more "anonymous sources."