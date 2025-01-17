Joe Concha Spots 'Perfect Encapsulation of Media Mindset' As Journos Gear Up for Another Trump Term

Donald Trump will be inaugurated in just three days which means it'll be time for "journalism" to awaken from its four-year slumber when it comes to covering the White House and what's happening with the administration. As for MSNBC, they're going to be making Rachel Maddow work five days a week for her tens of millions of dollars per year for a while, and maybe she'll have more Trump tax returns to share with everybody:
STARTING MONDAY: Join Rachel @maddow as she hosts 5 nights a week for the first 100 of Donald Trump's presidency.— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 17, 2025
She’ll offer unique insight and analysis as bills are passed, executive orders are signed, and the presidency is defined.
Watch The Rachel Maddow Show, weeknights… pic.twitter.com/zGFFskwada
There have been other changes as a result of Trump heading back to the White House, and Joe Concha has a great summary of how the media was under a Democrat presidency vs. what's coming for Trump's second term:
The perfect encapsulation of media mindset:— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 17, 2025
Dem in the Oval-
Maddow cuts back work to 1 day/week
Kaitlan Collins leaves WH beat
Yamiche Alcindor leaves WH beat
Trump back in the Oval-
Maddow works 5 days/week again
Kaitlan returns to WH beat
Yamiche returns to WH beat https://t.co/aHBFKEWwHW
These people couldn't be more predictable if they tried:
We also won't be surprised if Jim Acosta tries to get another book out of a second Trump term.
They are so excited.— Patti Jones (@realpattijones) January 17, 2025
Get ready to hear some big time lies that come from many more "anonymous sources."
