Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in Her Replies, However)

Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on January 16, 2025
Screen shot

Hillary Clinton knows that many of her takes on X would get ratioed into oblivion and so she likes to turn off the replies, but just this once we wish she wouldn't have because these remarks about the Biden presidency might have set a ratio record:

"Much will be written about his legacy," just not in Hillary's replies. She knows this is BS and that Biden's leaving office as one of the least popular presidents ever, hence the turned off replies. 

Now why wouldn't Hillary want to open those replies so the people can express just how much they appreciated the Biden-Harris years? Go figure.

Clinton said "thank you, Joe" and in a way we kind of agree:

Thank you Joe (and Kamala) for doing such a disastrous job that Trump was able to wipe the floor with the Democrats in November.

