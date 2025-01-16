Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in Her Replies, However)

Hillary Clinton knows that many of her takes on X would get ratioed into oblivion and so she likes to turn off the replies, but just this once we wish she wouldn't have because these remarks about the Biden presidency might have set a ratio record:

President Biden inherited a country rocked by a pandemic and an economic crisis and helped us recover from both, among many other achievements.



Much will be written about his legacy, but for now, let's start with: Thank you, Joe. pic.twitter.com/pi5NxY4rh2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 16, 2025

"Much will be written about his legacy," just not in Hillary's replies. She knows this is BS and that Biden's leaving office as one of the least popular presidents ever, hence the turned off replies.

Why are you limiting comments?? I can’t wait for what will be written about ole Joe…the corruption story will make an epic movie. https://t.co/0XC92QuYvY — Justin Jones, anti-Communist. (@toothdoc3) January 16, 2025

Now why wouldn't Hillary want to open those replies so the people can express just how much they appreciated the Biden-Harris years? Go figure.

🥴 @HillaryClinton silencing dissent. Don't you just love the Party of Democracy & Tolerance? pic.twitter.com/fmYYKeLEAk — Liberty Memes (@Liberty_Memes) January 16, 2025

@HillaryClinton smart move shutting off comments. You would totally get annihilated for posting such nonsense. https://t.co/yKgajvk7fP — Jay 1776 (@Jaymino13) January 16, 2025

Clinton said "thank you, Joe" and in a way we kind of agree:

“Thank you, Joe.”



He’s handing the White House back to Donald Trump. https://t.co/bsjNaDtYXY — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) January 16, 2025

Thank you Joe (and Kamala) for doing such a disastrous job that Trump was able to wipe the floor with the Democrats in November.