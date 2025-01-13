Justin Trudeau and Jen Psaki Have a Laugh Over How Canada's Resigning PM Outsmarted Trump

It's YOU, YOU'RE the Problem! Maria Shriver in for RUDE Awakening After Blaming...
Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on January 13, 2025
Twitchy

By now everybody's familiar with how Donald Trump likes to troll Justin Trudeau using posts like this on Truth Social:

Trump previously had this to say:

President-elect Trump questioned Canada early Wednesday, asking why the U.S. provides its northern neighbor with subsidies, and suggesting that it should become the 51st state. 

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” 

“They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea,” he added. “51st State!!!”

In response, Trudeau -- "Newsom of the North" as some have referred to him -- was on Jen Psaki's show on MSNBC and wanted that cable net's remaining viewers to know that he was a tough guy in responding to Trump:

The "I outsmarted Trump" talk might resonate a little better if Trump wasn't about to take office again and Trudeau just announced his resignation because his approval rating in Canada is lower than the temperature.

Yeah, that's not the "own" Trudeau would like everybody to think it is.

And MSNBC will obviously continue to laugh along with Trudeau in their ongoing trauma therapy after the Dems got smoked in the election.

