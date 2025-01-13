Justin Trudeau and Jen Psaki Have a Laugh Over How Canada's Resigning PM Outsmarted Trump

By now everybody's familiar with how Donald Trump likes to troll Justin Trudeau using posts like this on Truth Social:

Trump is going OFF about Canada on Truth Social 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uS0gXeaTM8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 8, 2025

Trump previously had this to say:

President-elect Trump questioned Canada early Wednesday, asking why the U.S. provides its northern neighbor with subsidies, and suggesting that it should become the 51st state. “No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” “They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea,” he added. “51st State!!!”

In response, Trudeau -- "Newsom of the North" as some have referred to him -- was on Jen Psaki's show on MSNBC and wanted that cable net's remaining viewers to know that he was a tough guy in responding to Trump:

Trudeau says he outsmarted Trump: “When I started to suggest there could be a trade for Vermont or California, he immediately decided that it was not that funny anymore.”pic.twitter.com/krHf6Kgpzq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 13, 2025

The "I outsmarted Trump" talk might resonate a little better if Trump wasn't about to take office again and Trudeau just announced his resignation because his approval rating in Canada is lower than the temperature.

Where does a disgraced politician run to perform a farcical end zone dance? Jen Psaki at MSNBC, of course… a network that almost has as many employees as viewers at this point. https://t.co/CauVTWo0eh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 13, 2025

He outsmarted Trump so hard he had to immediately step down https://t.co/3vAOY6tPfm — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 13, 2025

"And then I announced my resignation." https://t.co/8pIPI0BbX2 — G (@stevensongs) January 13, 2025

Yeah, that's not the "own" Trudeau would like everybody to think it is.

Who resigned? Who won?🇺🇸

Asshat.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 13, 2025

This is coming from a guy who was trolled by Trump into resigning lol. It’s obvious he will say anything at this point. — Pablo Shicasso (@PabloShicasso) January 13, 2025

And MSNBC will obviously continue to laugh along with Trudeau in their ongoing trauma therapy after the Dems got smoked in the election.