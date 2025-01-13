Remembering a 2024 Doozy: Hillary Clinton Made an Argument for Why She Should be Charged With a Crime

There's a video of Hillary Clinton making the rounds from the Rachel Maddow show late last year that serves as a great example of just how ironic and self-unaware the former Dem presidential nominee can be.

To set Hillary's "disinformation" claim up, here's a flashback to Clinton's campaign agreeing to pay an FEC fine for pushing the Steele dossier as fact ahead of the 2016 election:

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed to pay $113,000 to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation into whether they violated campaign finance law by misreporting spending on research that eventually became the infamous Steele dossier. [...] Documents have shown the FBI invested significant resources attempting to corroborate the dossier and relied substantially on it to obtain surveillance warrants targeting former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. But the dossier has been largely discredited since its publication, with core aspects of the material exposed as unsupported and unproven rumors.

That was a massive disinformation campaign, and Hillary Clinton has been involved in more than just that.

But being shameless means never having to display self-awareness, because Clinton said this on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow show last fall, and it's worth another reminder:

HILLARY CLINTON: “Americans who engage in misinformation should be civilly or criminally charged.” pic.twitter.com/KPCznpCQ4Y — Our Country Our Choice (@OCOCReport) January 13, 2025

Clinton believes that spreading disinformation is just fine as long as you have that protective "D" after your name.