Biden WH Spending Last Days Trying to Shatter All Economic Gaslighting Records

Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on January 12, 2025
Twitchy

There's now just over a week before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris leave office, but the negative effects will be felt for much longer.

That, however, is not stopping the Biden White House from trying to convince everybody this has been the best four years of any presidency in U.S. history.

The majority of those jobs were restored after Covid shutdowns but of course Team Joe continues to claim Biden "created" them. The highest profile job Biden and Harris created was the one that Trump's about to have. 

And yet they're still trying and failing. The election proved that nobody's buying this BS but they just keep going:

They expect us to actually believe these things while hoping that nobody remembers how voters just expressed their appreciation for just how great this administration has been.

Then after Joe was swept aside, his VP got trounced in the election, but the Biden White House would still like everybody to believe they did a great job.

On January 20th these people can hit the street and try to find other jobs and see just how great of an economic utopia Biden and Harris helped create. 

That's why more Americans need multiple jobs, and Team Biden is bragging about it.

Heck, even Rep. Hakeem Jeffries recently unwittingly admitted that, no, the economy isn't as awesome as Biden claims:

The economy has been so great that the Democrat House Minority Leader is trying to pin the blame on Republicans for what happened on Biden's watch.

