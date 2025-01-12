Biden WH Spending Last Days Trying to Shatter All Economic Gaslighting Records

There's now just over a week before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris leave office, but the negative effects will be felt for much longer.

That, however, is not stopping the Biden White House from trying to convince everybody this has been the best four years of any presidency in U.S. history.

Advertisement

In four years, the economy created 16.6 million new jobs – the most in any single presidential term.



In fact, there wasn’t a month when the economy lost jobs. Another record for any presidency.



The last month America lost jobs was the month before I came to office. pic.twitter.com/KoMchnZFU3 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 11, 2025

The majority of those jobs were restored after Covid shutdowns but of course Team Joe continues to claim Biden "created" them. The highest profile job Biden and Harris created was the one that Trump's about to have.

When you took control of the economy we were covering from covid and companies were rehiring everyone that they had laid off. This isn’t a dunk you think it is — Bardya (@BasedBardya42) January 11, 2025

And yet they're still trying and failing. The election proved that nobody's buying this BS but they just keep going:

The economy I am leaving America is the best in the world, and stronger than ever for all Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 11, 2025

They expect us to actually believe these things while hoping that nobody remembers how voters just expressed their appreciation for just how great this administration has been.

Wow. You should have run for re-election. https://t.co/4JHZWHXWPL — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 11, 2025

Then after Joe was swept aside, his VP got trounced in the election, but the Biden White House would still like everybody to believe they did a great job.

Is the economy in the room with us now? — Ian Carroll (@IanCarrollShow) January 11, 2025

The intern who posted this has 8 more days left of work until they get to find out first-hand just how "great" the economy really is: https://t.co/hSpto9M8eY — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) January 12, 2025

On January 20th these people can hit the street and try to find other jobs and see just how great of an economic utopia Biden and Harris helped create.

Americans literally can’t afford groceries and rent. — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) January 11, 2025

That's why more Americans need multiple jobs, and Team Biden is bragging about it.

Heck, even Rep. Hakeem Jeffries recently unwittingly admitted that, no, the economy isn't as awesome as Biden claims:

House Republicans are not serious about lowering the high cost of living in America. pic.twitter.com/onVj6svfAb — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 10, 2025

The economy has been so great that the Democrat House Minority Leader is trying to pin the blame on Republicans for what happened on Biden's watch.