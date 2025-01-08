They Have NO SOUL: Retired Missouri Prof Cheers the Wildfire Destruction of James...
Los Angeles Mayor Evacuates to Africa as Flames Ravage California

Tone Deaf Alert! Biden Visits Los Angeles, Shares 'the Good News,' Takes No Questions From Press

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on January 08, 2025
Meme

There are still several fires burning in and around the Los Angeles, California area, and the devastation is enormous:

Fire map: There’s three major fires: The Palisades fire, west of Los Angeles, has burned about 18 square miles (29 square kilometers). The Eaton fire, north of Pasadena has burned about 16.6 square miles (43 square kilometers). And the Hurst fire, in the San Fernando Valley, has burned about .8 square miles (1.2 square kilometers). 

Evacuation zones: At least 70,000 residents so far are under evacuation orders. Many of the evacuations were in the Pacific Palisades area, but others were in parts of Santa Monica and Altadena. 

Power shutoffs: Nearly 400,000 power customers were without power Wednesday, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us.

President Biden went to Los Angeles today to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom and others.

Amid all the devastation, Biden reminded the people affected that he had some good news to share:

At which point Biden's handlers kicked out the media and no questions were taking, which marks almost four years of this kind of thing. 

Also today it was learned the Biden White House would be sending another half billion dollars in aid to... Ukraine. They're just rubbing it in everybody's face now. 

We're a little surprised that Biden didn't remind everybody he once had a fire at his house too.

