Tone Deaf Alert! Biden Visits Los Angeles, Shares 'the Good News,' Takes No Questions From Press

There are still several fires burning in and around the Los Angeles, California area, and the devastation is enormous:

Fire map: There’s three major fires: The Palisades fire, west of Los Angeles, has burned about 18 square miles (29 square kilometers). The Eaton fire, north of Pasadena has burned about 16.6 square miles (43 square kilometers). And the Hurst fire, in the San Fernando Valley, has burned about .8 square miles (1.2 square kilometers). Evacuation zones: At least 70,000 residents so far are under evacuation orders. Many of the evacuations were in the Pacific Palisades area, but others were in parts of Santa Monica and Altadena. Power shutoffs: Nearly 400,000 power customers were without power Wednesday, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us.

President Biden went to Los Angeles today to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom and others.

Amid all the devastation, Biden reminded the people affected that he had some good news to share:

🚨Joe Biden while receiving a briefing on the devastating Los Angeles fires:



“The good news is that I became a great grandpa!” pic.twitter.com/rntNHHilOj — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 8, 2025

At which point Biden's handlers kicked out the media and no questions were taking, which marks almost four years of this kind of thing.

Biden cuts off the fire briefing: "The good news is that I became a great grandpa"



Press is kicked out. 0 questions. pic.twitter.com/GjFYy7qUhv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2025

Also today it was learned the Biden White House would be sending another half billion dollars in aid to... Ukraine. They're just rubbing it in everybody's face now.

We're a little surprised that Biden didn't remind everybody he once had a fire at his house too.

Honestly couldn’t believe what I was hearing. — Rob (@LBIRob1971) January 8, 2025

He always makes tragedies about himself. Shameful. — Don (@AyneDon) January 8, 2025

It’s always about him. Biden is a self engrossed man pathologically incapable of empathy and yet we were told his great superpower was … empathy.

And please don’t use his senility to excuse him. He’s always been like this. His real superpower was convincing America his… https://t.co/cq3lRPIg9L — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 8, 2025

All along Biden's had help from the media.

How Tone Deaf can one person be ??



12 days can’t get here fast enough. https://t.co/adD96Ngub2 — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) January 8, 2025

Even Newsom gave him a golf clap. Jan 20th can't come soon enough — MattHasTweets (@MattHasTweets_) January 8, 2025

That's so true.

But on the bright side...

Maybe we should just be happy that he’s acknowledging this baby‘s existence, unlike another one of his grandchildren https://t.co/oDVElb3FqZ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 8, 2025

Right?