Liz Cheney Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Telling Trump 'This Is Not the Soviet Union'

Doug P.  |  1:11 PM on January 04, 2025
Twitchy

All the Left and anti-Trumper Republican hyperventilating about January 6th culminated in the Democrats losing the presidential election in a big way, which was preceded by former Rep. Liz Cheney getting walloped in her primary by almost 40 points and losing her congressional seat. President Biden tried to ease the pain by giving Cheney a presidential medal, and the award should have been for projection based on how Liz responded to a post quoting Trump: 

Cheney accuses somebody else of Soviet-style tactics when she was on a sham committee that would have made the Politburo envious. That’s beyond rich.

It's entirely possible that at some point after January 20th we'll find out that it was even worse than we think. 

Perhaps Ms. Cheney should be focused on other things...

Probably decent advice. 

