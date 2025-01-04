Liz Cheney Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Telling Trump 'This Is Not the Soviet Union'

All the Left and anti-Trumper Republican hyperventilating about January 6th culminated in the Democrats losing the presidential election in a big way, which was preceded by former Rep. Liz Cheney getting walloped in her primary by almost 40 points and losing her congressional seat. President Biden tried to ease the pain by giving Cheney a presidential medal, and the award should have been for projection based on how Liz responded to a post quoting Trump:

Donald, this is not the Soviet Union. You can’t change the truth and you cannot silence us. Remember all your lies about the voting machines, the election workers, your countless allegations of fraud that never happened? Many of your lawyers have been sanctioned, disciplined or… https://t.co/sGLYo6i4Xz — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 3, 2025

Cheney accuses somebody else of Soviet-style tactics when she was on a sham committee that would have made the Politburo envious. That’s beyond rich.

Imagine saying this, knowing that you tampered with witnesses and evidence, and tried to take the law license of Cassidy Hutchinson’s lawyer. Luckily you failed. Luckily you lost your primary by 40 points and with any luck you’ll be in prison. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 3, 2025

Awww, Kamala’s little lapdog wants to whine about lies.



Remember when you tampered with a witness? When you destroyed evidence? https://t.co/ddPO1Ov846 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 3, 2025

It's entirely possible that at some point after January 20th we'll find out that it was even worse than we think.

You helped put innocent people in jail because you don’t like who they voted for. https://t.co/gdqzt5SlZw — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) January 4, 2025

Perhaps Ms. Cheney should be focused on other things...

Probably decent advice.