'Bang Up Job!' KJP Shares Pic & Encourages Team of Shameless WH Liars to 'Run Through the Tape'

Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on January 04, 2025
meme

In just over two weeks the Biden White House and everybody who works in this administration will have packed up and left, but the train wreck that has been the last four years will take quite a while to clean up. 

The last few years have brought with them a record amount of lies, gaslighting and other assorted BS from the Biden press office, and Karine Jean-Pierre seems pretty proud of her team and wants them to finish strong:

KJP and the rest sure seem happy about all the lies that have been told which helped result in Biden being shown the door, Harris installed as the nominee and Trump winning big. 

All their collective gaslighting contributed mightily to voters deciding it was time to sweep the Democrats out of the White House, and they can't leave soon enough. 

Having zero sense of shame means never having to feel humiliated and embarrassed. And yes, it appears the Biden press office intends to go out the way they came in: Lying like crazy:

Nobody believes it -- they know nobody believes it -- and they keep saying it anyway.

Come on, January 20th!

