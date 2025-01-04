'Bang Up Job!' KJP Shares Pic & Encourages Team of Shameless WH Liars to 'Run Through the Tape'

In just over two weeks the Biden White House and everybody who works in this administration will have packed up and left, but the train wreck that has been the last four years will take quite a while to clean up.

The last few years have brought with them a record amount of lies, gaslighting and other assorted BS from the Biden press office, and Karine Jean-Pierre seems pretty proud of her team and wants them to finish strong:

Here's to the best team in the business. I couldn't do it without you. Let's run through the tape! #thewestwing #POTUS #WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/bFl7Bjua73 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 3, 2025

KJP and the rest sure seem happy about all the lies that have been told which helped result in Biden being shown the door, Harris installed as the nominee and Trump winning big.

I keep waiting for her to exhibit some semblance of shame, but she just doesn’t have it in her. https://t.co/2ZYn9f3Z9g — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 4, 2025

There is not an easier job in the universe than being press secretary for a Democrat. And yet somehow y’all still failed. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 4, 2025

It takes an army to come up with non-answers and lies. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 3, 2025

All their collective gaslighting contributed mightily to voters deciding it was time to sweep the Democrats out of the White House, and they can't leave soon enough.

This “best team in the business” lied to the world about the mental & physical fitness of the president and, ultimately, failed.



Their work led to Trump’s huge win, which was a complete repudiation of everything they did in the most important jobs they’ll ever have.



Nice work. https://t.co/5KO2BBAE2e — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 4, 2025

Yeah you guys have done a bang up job. Mazel tov! Yasher koach! https://t.co/lpRrHOzBbP — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 4, 2025

So these are the people who aided in lying to the American citizenry about Biden’s mental capacity and plans to pardon his son. Got it. I’d put a bag over my head I were one of them. https://t.co/6wjbEBPiDm — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 3, 2025

Having zero sense of shame means never having to feel humiliated and embarrassed. And yes, it appears the Biden press office intends to go out the way they came in: Lying like crazy:

Since I took office, we've recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic. And added 7 million more.



We didn't just recover – we built a foundation of stable growth for years to come. pic.twitter.com/4uHahIIRxG — President Biden (@POTUS) January 4, 2025

Nobody believes it -- they know nobody believes it -- and they keep saying it anyway.

Come on, January 20th!