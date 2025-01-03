NY Times Reports Subway Violence Is Stubbornly Defying All Efforts to Quell It

There have been a number of horrific incidents on the New York City subway system recently, and the New York Times is reporting that the violence is "stubbornly defiant":

The New York Times. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5nZHDeWe3z — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 3, 2025

Wait, Alvin Bragg prosecuting people who try to do something to stop lunatics on trains hasn't done anything to lower the rate of subway violence? What a shocker.

A woman was set aflame in a subway car in Brooklyn the same day that a man was stabbed to death on a train in Queens. A man was shoved in front of a train in Manhattan on New Year’s Eve and fractured his skull. And on Wednesday, as the new year began, two men were stabbed 17 minutes apart in unrelated attacks at Manhattan stations. The New York City subway system — that crucible of confined space, deadly machinery and the frequent presence of people capable of lashing out — feels more dangerous these days. [...] All this is happening after years in which the mayor and governor tried solution after solution: more police, more National Guard members, more outreach teams directing more homeless riders into shelters, as well as officers and medics who move people — sometimes by force — to hospitals if they behave erratically enough.

Even the Times has to know what the problems are, but they seem hesitant to go there.

It should be an in-kind charitable contribution every time journos print something idiotic to shield their political allies and favored groups. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 3, 2025

If only NYC had previously successfully deployed a strategy that worked. Maybe something involving the fixing of broken windows. https://t.co/cFVtNGtADs — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 3, 2025

That Times story is a meme come to life:

That pretty much sums up the madness.