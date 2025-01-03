NY AG James Calls for More Gun Laws After Shooting, Community Notes Delivers a BRUTAL Reality Check

Around the same time there was a terrorist attack in New Orleans and a man blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, there was a shooting in Queens, New York with multiple injuries. The New York Daily News is reporting that police are investigating a possible gang connection to the shooting.

In the wake of her failed but obsessive efforts to target Donald Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James is taking the usual Democrat "more gun laws" approach when talking about what needs to be done about shootings in her state:

This shooting in Queens last night is horrific.



We need commonsense gun regulations in this nation to help end senseless gun violence.



I hope the 10 wounded individuals recover quickly, and I urge anyone with information to immediately contact @NYPDnews.https://t.co/I48pQyMrMo — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 2, 2025

And maybe a "gun free zone" sign would have done the trick.

Yes. Make stricter laws. The criminals will surely abide by those. Idiot. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 2, 2025

Community Notes flat-out nuked James' call for "commonsense gun regulations":

This is quite the note:

New York State does, in fact, have some of the most stringent gun laws in the nation. New York has achieved an "A" from Giffords for the strength of it's gun laws, 3rd strongest of the 50 states. But criminals willing to commit murder don't care about gun laws.

Ouch!

If James wants to get people to take gun laws more seriously perhaps she should give Joe Biden a call and ask him about some of the things he just pardoned his son for.

I’m just here for the ratio and the community note pic.twitter.com/TQAigIjvU9 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 3, 2025

It's the usual Democrat approach: A criminal shoots people and the law-abiding get lectured.

Your garbage supporters’ inability to behave as civilized people does not obligate me to disarm https://t.co/cbPAe8upDn — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 3, 2025

She can't get crime under control in her own city so naturally the entire country is to blame. https://t.co/ZXmTVXHzuE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 3, 2025

Criminals don’t usually follow laws and “common sense gun regulations.”



That’s what makes them criminals.



I shouldn’t have to explain this to an Attorney General. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) January 3, 2025

