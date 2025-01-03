VIP
NY AG James Calls for More Gun Laws After Shooting, Community Notes Delivers a BRUTAL Reality Check

Doug P.  |  1:37 PM on January 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

Around the same time there was a terrorist attack in New Orleans and a man blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, there was a shooting in Queens, New York with multiple injuries. The New York Daily News is reporting that police are investigating a possible gang connection to the shooting. 

In the wake of her failed but obsessive efforts to target Donald Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James is taking the usual Democrat "more gun laws" approach when talking about what needs to be done about shootings in her state:

And maybe a "gun free zone" sign would have done the trick. 

Community Notes flat-out nuked James' call for "commonsense gun regulations":

This is quite the note: 

New York State does, in fact, have some of the most stringent gun laws in the nation. New York has achieved an "A" from Giffords for the strength of it's gun laws, 3rd strongest of the 50 states. 

But criminals willing to commit murder don't care about gun laws. 

Ouch! 

If James wants to get people to take gun laws more seriously perhaps she should give Joe Biden a call and ask him about some of the things he just pardoned his son for. 

