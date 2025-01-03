Chuck Schumer's Done Trusting VOTERS to 'Protect Democracy' (Guess Who He's Looking to NOW)

Before the November election the Harris campaign and Democrats were calling on voters to "save democracy" by voting for a particular candidate for president. Of course, by "democracy" they meant "Democrats." It didn't go well for them.

Advertisement

Photo taken at Atlanta area dump today.



Unpackaged Harris Walz yard signs— never to see the light of day like Harris’s presidency. pic.twitter.com/EDJzLkamdc — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) November 15, 2024

Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer didn't like what voters democratically decided on election day, so now he's found others who have been assigned to "protect democracy":

Senator Chuck Schumer on the Biden-Harris administration confirming a total of 235 federal judges: “These judges will be the shield that protects democracy.” pic.twitter.com/eitBtHNlpu — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 2, 2025

"Shield that protects democracy" = Activist liberal/left judges.

By ‘shield’ Chuck means unconstitutional rulings that will be used to block a president implementing his agenda even though he won the popular vote. Democrats hate the will of the people. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) January 3, 2025

Democracy picked Trump — Daniel Duguay (@DanielDuguay87) January 3, 2025

Political weasles like Schumer make it clear on a regular basis that "democracy" doesn't exist unless the Democrats win. And it's not just the presidency:

If the Supreme Court doesn’t do exactly what Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Dick Durbin demand — then it’s illegitimate according to them. https://t.co/h8Eik8428F — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2025

The Dems who are always lecturing about the Constitution and "rule of law" have proven beyond a doubt they are the biggest threats to both of those things.