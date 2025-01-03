Chuck Schumer's Done Trusting VOTERS to 'Protect Democracy' (Guess Who He's Looking to NOW)

LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes...
Doug P.  |  11:01 AM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Before the November election the Harris campaign and Democrats were calling on voters to "save democracy" by voting for a particular candidate for president. Of course, by "democracy" they meant "Democrats." It didn't go well for them.

Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer didn't like what voters democratically decided on election day, so now he's found others who have been assigned to "protect democracy": 

"Shield that protects democracy" = Activist liberal/left judges.

Political weasles like Schumer make it clear on a regular basis that "democracy" doesn't exist unless the Democrats win. And it's not just the presidency:

The Dems who are always lecturing about the Constitution and "rule of law" have proven beyond a doubt they are the biggest threats to both of those things.

