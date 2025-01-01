DNC Presents Their 'Favorite Moments From 2024,' GOP Counters Hilariously

The year 2024 has drawn to a close, and this is a day for reflection and also to look forward to the coming year.
In the political world, the DNC has remembered some of their favorite moments from last year, and here they are:
Some of our favorite moments from 2024. pic.twitter.com/HWm3CzFDQT— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 31, 2024
The GOP countered with a massive dunk. Their favorite moment is more straightforward:
Our favorite moment from 2024! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/OB3F5ZRRBa pic.twitter.com/3DrQz0uyJN— GOP (@GOP) December 31, 2024
Ouch!
Other Republican "favorite moments" from 2024 would include the Biden-Trump debate and maybe the time the Harris campaign got thousands to show up at a rally by advertising a Beyonce appearance and then she didn't even sing.
Best moment since 2016. https://t.co/o2SSQks03K— GMV (@GMzVll) January 1, 2025
GOP ratioed The Democrats 😂😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/NrZHhCGoLl— PoliticsPagan | TRUMP2024 (@PoliticsPagan) January 1, 2025
Complete obliteration https://t.co/ae3mR9sQmh— Will ✝️ (@Iamjerusalem100) December 31, 2024
You'd think The Democrats might want to just put 2024 behind them and move on, but they just keep inviting mockery.
