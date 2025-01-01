Trump Releases Statement After More Is Learned About the New Orleans Attacker; Updated
Pete Buttigieg Comparing Biden Admin Accomplishments to Construction of Hoover Dam Is a...
FBI, Mayor of New Orleans Give Conflicting Takes on If Attack was a...
Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve...
Presidential Pennsylvania! Scott Presler Rings in the New Year with his Favorite Memory...
The New Media: White House Press Briefings to Include Podcasters and Independent Journalis...
Model Ella Emhoff Posts a New Year's Selfie
Cheers to the New Year
Bulwark: Biden Supporters Say He Should Have Stayed in the Race, But They're...
Has Star Trek: Discovery Been Wiped From Continuity?
Report: Mexico Sending Hundreds of Lawyers to US to Assist Illegals
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Pushing Man in Front of NYC...
WATCH: Marc Lamont Hill Says Criticizing Hamas Is White Supremacy While Cori Bush,...
Champagne, Grapes, and Pickled Herring: New Year's Traditions From Around The World

DNC Presents Their 'Favorite Moments From 2024,' GOP Counters Hilariously

Doug P.  |  12:01 PM on January 01, 2025
AngieArtist

The year 2024 has drawn to a close, and this is a day for reflection and also to look forward to the coming year.

In the political world, the DNC has remembered some of their favorite moments from last year, and here they are:

The GOP countered with a massive dunk. Their favorite moment is more straightforward:

Ouch!

Other Republican "favorite moments" from 2024 would include the Biden-Trump debate and maybe the time the Harris campaign got thousands to show up at a rally by advertising a Beyonce appearance and then she didn't even sing. 

You'd think The Democrats might want to just put 2024 behind them and move on, but they just keep inviting mockery.

