'The Unmitigated Gall': Biden Lectures About Decency After Death of Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter has died, and reportedly President Biden will deliver the eulogy at his funeral:

Former President Jimmy Carter’s official state funeral will be held Jan. 9, the same day of a national day of mourning announced by President Joe Biden on Sunday. Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy for the former president. Carter, the 39th U.S. president and the first to reach age 100, died Sunday. He had been in hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he lived with his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter. The former first lady died Nov. 19, 2023, at age 96.

Biden has apparently decided that invoking the late president in order to slam Donald Trump and others was the appropriate thing to do, all while again proving he has absolutely zero self-awareness:

President Joe Biden uses Jimmy Carter's death to attack President-elect Donald Trump, says Trump could learn something from Carter's "decency"



He repeats it 3 times: "Decency. Decency. Decency."pic.twitter.com/PENgU7crFq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 30, 2024

We don't recall Jimmy Carter ever referring to supporters of his political opponents as "garbage," but Joe Biden has had zero self-awareness over his entire political career. Maybe before lecturing others Biden should learn something from Carter's "decency."

The unmitigated gall of the corrupt Biden lecturing Americans on decency off of Carter's death pic.twitter.com/B0kTiVfaFq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) December 30, 2024

That's just Biden doing what he does best.

One finger pointing at Trump, four back at himself.

There is nothing decent about Biden. — Lex Watterson (@LexWatterson2) December 30, 2024

Ask Clarence Thomas how "decent" Biden is, or even the grandchild he refused to acknowledge.

“Decency!”



…says the guy who sold his influence domestically and internationally for decades.



…hid his deteriorating mental condition from the country.



…scolded half the country for not taking an ineffective, experimental drug.



…weaponized the legal system against… https://t.co/Z6mMiczlAA — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 30, 2024

Maybe Joe Biden could learn something from Carter’s decency. Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/mabGRyxgYj — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) December 30, 2024

Among the biggest lies from Biden -- and there have been many -- is that he's always been a "decent" politician.