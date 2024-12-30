Movement Is DEAD: Guess How Many BLM Protesters Showed Up to Protest Death...
Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Jus...
'He Will Do the Right Thing': Donald Trump Endorses Mike Johnson for Speaker...
Jonathan Turley Does a Self-Awareness Check on Biden After Saying We Should Be...
Honey, TAKE ALL the Seats! Jen Rubin Learns the HARD Way Trump Supporters...
Just WOW! Add THIS to the Multitude of Reasons Jen Psaki and the...
Talking Point Calling Americans Lazy UNLESS They Work 80 Hours a Week NUKED...
VIP
CBS Reporter Lets Journo Colleagues Know 2024's Most Under-Reported Story (They Already Kn...
Biting Babies Not Included: The Hill Wants Us to Remember Biden's Five Greatest...
Church of Sweden Set to Close SEVEN Churches for Climate Change
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025
Turtleneck Tantrum: Don Lemon Rants and Raves in New Video as Search for...
Neo-Confusion: Republican Chris Sununu Says Trump Has Not Permanently Transformed the GOP

'The Unmitigated Gall': Biden Lectures About Decency After Death of Jimmy Carter

Doug P.  |  12:37 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Jimmy Carter has died, and reportedly President Biden will deliver the eulogy at his funeral:

Former President Jimmy Carter’s official state funeral will be held Jan. 9, the same day of a national day of mourning announced by President Joe Biden on Sunday. 

Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy for the former president. 

Carter, the 39th U.S. president and the first to reach age 100, died Sunday. He had been in hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he lived with his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter. The former first lady died Nov. 19, 2023, at age 96.

Advertisement

Biden has apparently decided that invoking the late president in order to slam Donald Trump and others was the appropriate thing to do, all while again proving he has absolutely zero self-awareness: 

We don't recall Jimmy Carter ever referring to supporters of his political opponents as "garbage," but Joe Biden has had zero self-awareness over his entire political career. Maybe before lecturing others Biden should learn something from Carter's "decency." 

That's just Biden doing what he does best. 

Ask Clarence Thomas how "decent" Biden is, or even the grandchild he refused to acknowledge. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Among the biggest lies from Biden -- and there have been many -- is that he's always been a "decent" politician.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW
Sam J.
Movement Is DEAD: Guess How Many BLM Protesters Showed Up to Protest Death of Guy You Never Heard Of
Sam J.
Honey, TAKE ALL the Seats! Jen Rubin Learns the HARD Way Trump Supporters Are DONE Putting UP With Her BS
Sam J.
Just WOW! Add THIS to the Multitude of Reasons Jen Psaki and the Biden Admin as a Whole Are a DISGRACE
Sam J.
Talking Point Calling Americans Lazy UNLESS They Work 80 Hours a Week NUKED By Glorious Community Note
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement