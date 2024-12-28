Juxtaposition of the Century! Here's Biden Claiming 'ALL LIES' Last Year vs. FOIA'd Photos This Year

Governor Hochul's Master Plan: Skyrocket Gas Prices Until New Yorkers Rediscover the Joys...
Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on December 28, 2024

We're not likely to see Placeholder President Biden be very available to the press in his final nearly three weeks in office (some things never change), and there are at least a couple different reasons for that. First, Biden -- or whoever's making the actual decisions -- likely has some more pardons to go, which could even include family members. 

Second, the White House isn't going to want to expose him to any questions about some pictures that have been released as the result of a 2022 FOIA request that the Justice Department didn't comply with until after the election last month:

America First Legal (AFL) released some damning photos related to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a Monday announcement.

The pictures appear to show both Biden’s meeting with Hunter’s Chinese business associates and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contradicts the president’s claims about his involvement in his son’s business dealings.

The photos reveal then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing his son to high-ranking Chinese officials. They also show him interacting with Jonathan Li and Ming Xue, Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners.

Via @WesternLensman, if Karine Jean-Pierre ever bothers to have another White House press conference until this administration leaves, somebody in the briefing room really should show her this picture offset by the video from Biden about a year ago calling claims he ever met with his son's business partners "all lies." 

As usual, the lies were coming from Biden.

It is no surprise whatsoever. 

When Trump and his team take office we're likely to learn that things like this are just the tip of the iceberg. Stay tuned.

