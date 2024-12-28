Florida Chaos: Train Collides with Firetruck, Leaving Dozens Injured
Just STOP! Biden & Harris' WH's Attempted Brag About the Last 4 Years Collides With Reality

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on December 28, 2024
AngieArtist

This summer the Democrats realized that Joe Biden had done such a great job for the American people and was as "sharp as a tack" that they promptly showed him the door and installed Kamala Harris as their party's presidential nominee. 

At that point Harris tried to distance herself from what four years of Biden brought the country while the Democrats tried to distance Harris from voters by keeping her as "under wraps" as possible. But the Harris campaign hoped that enough voters would be impressed by Beyonce and Oprah to want to put the country through four more years of "America last" policies that likely would have been even worse under Kamala & Tampon Tim. 

However, the Biden-Harris White House is undaunted when it comes to their gaslighting fails, because they're still going at it almost like they weren't paying attention to what happened in last month's election. 

If these people were running to be president of the Tone Deafness Club they might have had a chance, but not in this case: 

They exist on another planet and are never coming back, apparently. Not that we're complaining. 

Community Notes FTW! Newsom Plays Semantics With California Homelessness, Gets Bodied by FACTS Instead
Amy Curtis
Other than all that, they've really delivered for the American people! As a matter of fact, what they "delivered" is the reason the Dems got swept out of office last month.

Yep, they've done a great job... of making things worse, including this

The United States saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness this year, a dramatic rise driven mostly by a lack of affordable housing as well as devastating natural disasters and a surge of migrants in several parts of the country, federal officials said Friday. 

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said federally required tallies taken across the country in January found that more than 770,000 people were counted as homeless — a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own. 

That increase comes on top of a 12% increase in 2023, which HUD blamed on soaring rents and the end of pandemic assistance. The 2023 increase also was driven by people experiencing homelessness for the first time. The numbers overall represent 23 of every 10,000 people in the U.S., with Black people being overrepresented among the homeless population. 

Considering the kinds of "results" we see when Biden's at the White House it's a bit refreshing to find out that he's on vacation yet again. It's always important to stay rested because making things worse by almost every measure in less than four short years can take a lot out of a guy.

And the Bidens are staying at the home of one of those billionaires Joe likes to say don't "pay their fair share. We're assuming Biden's not delivering that lecture to the Dem supporter whose home his family is staying in for a few days. 

The Biden-Harris White House know that nobody believes this but they just keep churning out the BS anyway.

