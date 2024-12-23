'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's Aged BADLY

The disaster that has been the Biden administration will soon come to an end, but the negative (and tragic in many cases) effects will be felt for a long time.
Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas, who, along with Biden and Harris, has engaged in dereliction of duty when it comes to border security, recently again had zero self-awareness when talking about the subject of the trafficking of children that is a result of the open border.
Mayorkas confirms DHS is complicit in trafficking of children, inherently to criminals. https://t.co/qaUgi8fptk— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 23, 2024
What's extra maddening about what Mayorkas said is that he yet again claims to have no responsibility for the mess he's helped create:
MAYORKAS: "We certainly have received reports of children being trafficked, even those as to whom we know where they are. That is outside the responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security."— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 22, 2024
WTF?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/CnsNfnr7Gc
Remember when Mayorkas was insisting "the border is secure" and none of these things were going on? Good times.
You’d think he could have mentioned this a few years ago. https://t.co/QjcORSKeoT— Lemi_Zeug (@420_meoooow) December 23, 2024
Townhall's Katie Pavich pointed out that Mayorkas didn't mention that years ago, but she did, and the "fact-checkers" at PolitiFact did their thing at the time to protect the Biden administration's preferred talking points:
Recommended
I did in April 2021 and got “fact checked.”— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 23, 2024
I was right. https://t.co/bFriprYTCS pic.twitter.com/PWGyoK7cej
Yet another example of the "fact-checking" industry proving their job is to guard narratives and not really engage in the facts.
The media scum and Dems must be held accountable.— Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) December 23, 2024
Tom Homan said one of his 3 tasks is to find the hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied immigrant children the Biden administration has turned over to God-knows-who and thoroughly lost track of. That was the definition of human trafficking.— Tom Porter (@tomporter12345) December 23, 2024
It's said often but not enough: You can't loathe the propaganda media too much.
Always remember they try to bury the truth. https://t.co/BXpz5aYfzY— RJones (@raging6907) December 23, 2024
The media's tried to bury the truth but the next four years are going to reveal a lot more they've tried to help cover up and don't want exposed to the sunlight.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member