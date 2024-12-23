'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's Aged BADLY

The Science President: Trump Vows to Make Two Genders the Official Policy of...
Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on December 23, 2024
The disaster that has been the Biden administration will soon come to an end, but the negative (and tragic in many cases) effects will be felt for a long time. 

Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas, who, along with Biden and Harris, has engaged in dereliction of duty when it comes to border security, recently again had zero self-awareness when talking about the subject of the trafficking of children that is a result of the open border. 

What's extra maddening about what Mayorkas said is that he yet again claims to have no responsibility for the mess he's helped create:

Remember when Mayorkas was insisting "the border is secure" and none of these things were going on? Good times.

Townhall's Katie Pavich pointed out that Mayorkas didn't mention that years ago, but she did, and the "fact-checkers" at PolitiFact did their thing at the time to protect the Biden administration's preferred talking points:

Yet another example of the "fact-checking" industry proving their job is to guard narratives and not really engage in the facts.

It's said often but not enough: You can't loathe the propaganda media too much.

The media's tried to bury the truth but the next four years are going to reveal a lot more they've tried to help cover up and don't want exposed to the sunlight.

