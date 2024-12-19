The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally...
'The View' Co-Hosts Have a Theory Involving Musk and Vance That's Basically a Cry for Straitjackets

Doug P.  |  2:27 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Mitch Stacy

Something nutty was said on "The View" today.

Sure, that's like a "sun rises in the east" headline, but future generations might be shown this program to study the TDS epoch of American politics. We all know that Trump triggers most of the "View" panelists, but the stage is seemingly being set for the upcoming "even more dangerous than Trump" narrative for when JD Vance runs for president in four years. Or, perhaps not even that long...

Advertisement

These people talk like there's been a gas leak in the studio: 

Somebody at ABC needs to tell them to stop forcing the Q-Tips in too far. 

Maybe tomorrow one of the hosts will again be forced to read a note from one of the network's attorneys. That seems to have become a regular segment over these last few months. 

Hey, maybe there was a call during the commercial break:

This year has brought with it a record number of Trump-related remarks from the Left followed by the "here's what I really meant" backpedals.

