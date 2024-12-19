Something nutty was said on "The View" today.

Sure, that's like a "sun rises in the east" headline, but future generations might be shown this program to study the TDS epoch of American politics. We all know that Trump triggers most of the "View" panelists, but the stage is seemingly being set for the upcoming "even more dangerous than Trump" narrative for when JD Vance runs for president in four years. Or, perhaps not even that long...

Did the hosts of “The View” just imply that Elon Musk and JD Vance are secretly plotting to kill Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/5auhcSlXRE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2024

These people talk like there's been a gas leak in the studio:

ABC News moderators Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar claim Elon Musk and JD Vance are planning to kill Trump and usurp control of the government together as Musk/Vance.

"[Trump] stay away from the stairways." - Whoopi pic.twitter.com/bMRmOSwdrk — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 19, 2024

Somebody at ABC needs to tell them to stop forcing the Q-Tips in too far.

The View falls under ABC's network news division. Will just keep reminding you of that. https://t.co/O4IfaVQmqf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2024

Good Lord, ABC must have full time lawyers watching and doing real time corrections — HammerDownHanna 🇺🇸 (@Hammerdownhanna) December 19, 2024

Maybe tomorrow one of the hosts will again be forced to read a note from one of the network's attorneys. That seems to have become a regular segment over these last few months.

Hey, maybe there was a call during the commercial break:

After a commercial break, Whoopi tries to downplay her assassination comments about Trump by claiming she was thinking about her cat: "My cat lays in wait for me on my stairs all the time and that's what I was referring [to]."

"No one wants anything done to the President." Hostin pic.twitter.com/4qUc0thEYT — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 19, 2024

This year has brought with it a record number of Trump-related remarks from the Left followed by the "here's what I really meant" backpedals.