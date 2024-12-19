THIS! Jesse Kelly Points to the REAL WH Villain After WSJ's Expose on 'Diminished' Biden

As we told you earlier, the Wall Street Journal has published a "now it can be told" story about what's really been going on behind the scenes at the White House for the last four year.

Advertisement

This comes as no surprise to anybody who has actually observed Joe Biden's decline since he took office, but the White House did their best to try and hide it while accusing people who merely noticed of sharing "cheap fakes" of a president they claimed was "sharp as a tack."

The WSJ article cites White House aides as sources and outlines the reality of the situation over the last months and years. If not for the debate disaster for Biden he might have even remained on the ballot all while Joe's aides lied about his condition. But that's not how it played out.

Jesse Kelly pointed out who's the actual villain of this particular story, and it's spot-on:

The real villain here is Jill Biden.



She saw him in the morning. She saw him at night. She saw him at his worst. She knew. She knew more than anyone else knew.



And that heartless witch not only let him stay, she was pushing him to run again. pic.twitter.com/NtfXwRximt — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 19, 2024

Exactly. The fact that she was still pushing him to run again is very telling.

This. Oh, holy hell THIS.



I can't imagine a world in which I let my beloved deteriorate in public to feed my own ego and thirst for power.



My duty to him is to care for him, including his dignity, as I promised to and because I love him more than my own needs.



Jill Biden is a… https://t.co/1MbugpsaBZ — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 19, 2024

No doubt we're just now seeing the tip of the iceberg of these kinds of "how bad it actually was" stories.

She let him embarrass himself in front of millions of people by letting him debate and then talked to him like a child afterwards. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 19, 2024

That was just awful.

Are we at the point where they admit it was happening and that's actually a good thing? — Amidon (@Amidon_deer) December 19, 2024

Some media outlets will admit what was really happening but then blame Republicans for "pouncing" on those stories.