THIS! Jesse Kelly Points to the REAL WH Villain After WSJ's Expose on 'Diminished' Biden

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on December 19, 2024
Twitter

As we told you earlier, the Wall Street Journal has published a "now it can be told" story about what's really been going on behind the scenes at the White House for the last four year. 

This comes as no surprise to anybody who has actually observed Joe Biden's decline since he took office, but the White House did their best to try and hide it while accusing people who merely noticed of sharing "cheap fakes" of a president they claimed was "sharp as a tack." 

The WSJ article cites White House aides as sources and outlines the reality of the situation over the last months and years. If not for the debate disaster for Biden he might have even remained on the ballot all while Joe's aides lied about his condition. But that's not how it played out.

Jesse Kelly pointed out who's the actual villain of this particular story, and it's spot-on: 

Exactly. The fact that she was still pushing him to run again is very telling.

No doubt we're just now seeing the tip of the iceberg of these kinds of "how bad it actually was" stories.

That was just awful.

Some media outlets will admit what was really happening but then blame Republicans for "pouncing" on those stories.

