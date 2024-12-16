Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About...
'Surprise Endorsement'! Politico Warns About 'Vision' Pete Hegseth Would Bring to Defense Department

Doug P.  |  11:27 AM on December 16, 2024
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Donald Trump nomination of Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense is rattling the nerves of all the right people because, for starters, he's pledged to de-woke the U.S. military:

Politico has a story about further horrors a Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth would bring to the military: Christian principles and patriotism: 

Somebody tell Politico they can stop now, we already support Hegseth, they don't need to sell it so hard!

Imagine that patriotism in the military (and the schools) is considered by some now to be a controversial notion. 

"The horror" indeed!

The return to founding principles will be a welcome one, except of course in the lib media and Democrat circles.

