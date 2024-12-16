'Surprise Endorsement'! Politico Warns About 'Vision' Pete Hegseth Would Bring to Defense Department

Donald Trump nomination of Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense is rattling the nerves of all the right people because, for starters, he's pledged to de-woke the U.S. military:

Politico has a story about further horrors a Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth would bring to the military: Christian principles and patriotism:

Pete Hegseth has pushed for years to steep American education in patriotic principles and Christian theology.



He could implement that vision for thousands of military families if he’s confirmed to lead the Defense Department. https://t.co/YGtCBdZi0t — POLITICO (@politico) December 16, 2024

Somebody tell Politico they can stop now, we already support Hegseth, they don't need to sell it so hard!

Democrat media is now scaremongering about Hegseth making the military patriotic again. Perish the thought! https://t.co/jWb5K92MZn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 16, 2024

On noes, patriotism in the military! Whatever will we do?!



Do you all ever hear yourselves? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 16, 2024

Imagine that patriotism in the military (and the schools) is considered by some now to be a controversial notion.

Can you explain to me why patriotism in the military is bad? — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) December 16, 2024

You mean warriors might stop battle on Christmas Day and share a prayer, share a meal with the enemies - like a truce?

The horror! pic.twitter.com/ZjbUV5Hc26 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 16, 2024

"The horror" indeed!

A surprise endorsement for Hegseth, from Politico. https://t.co/qCYGMJpmbP — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) December 16, 2024

You know who else pushed for “patriotic principles” and “Christian theology” in American education and the military?



The Founding Fathers. https://t.co/EHuckbivkJ — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) December 16, 2024

The return to founding principles will be a welcome one, except of course in the lib media and Democrat circles.