'Surprise Endorsement'! Politico Warns About 'Vision' Pete Hegseth Would Bring to Defense Department

Donald Trump nomination of Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense is rattling the nerves of all the right people because, for starters, he's pledged to de-woke the U.S. military:
Not for long. https://t.co/v8teGiv3eH— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 16, 2024
Politico has a story about further horrors a Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth would bring to the military: Christian principles and patriotism:
Pete Hegseth has pushed for years to steep American education in patriotic principles and Christian theology.— POLITICO (@politico) December 16, 2024
He could implement that vision for thousands of military families if he’s confirmed to lead the Defense Department. https://t.co/YGtCBdZi0t
Somebody tell Politico they can stop now, we already support Hegseth, they don't need to sell it so hard!
Democrat media is now scaremongering about Hegseth making the military patriotic again. Perish the thought! https://t.co/jWb5K92MZn— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 16, 2024
On noes, patriotism in the military! Whatever will we do?!— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 16, 2024
Do you all ever hear yourselves?
Imagine that patriotism in the military (and the schools) is considered by some now to be a controversial notion.
Can you explain to me why patriotism in the military is bad?— 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) December 16, 2024
You mean warriors might stop battle on Christmas Day and share a prayer, share a meal with the enemies - like a truce?— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 16, 2024
The horror! pic.twitter.com/ZjbUV5Hc26
"The horror" indeed!
A surprise endorsement for Hegseth, from Politico. https://t.co/qCYGMJpmbP— Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) December 16, 2024
You know who else pushed for “patriotic principles” and “Christian theology” in American education and the military?— John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) December 16, 2024
The Founding Fathers. https://t.co/EHuckbivkJ
The return to founding principles will be a welcome one, except of course in the lib media and Democrat circles.
