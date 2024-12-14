Dems & Media Don't Seem Very Alarmed by THIS Upcoming Display of 'Election Denialism'

President Elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated in Washington, DC on January 20th, just over one month from now.

Some Democrats won't be there. They're upset that Trump is going to be the next president and those Dems might be even more upset after finding out that nobody really cared if they showed up to the inauguration:

🚨🚨Trump inauguration set to face "substantial" boycott from Democrats, lawmakers tell ⁦@axios⁩ https://t.co/XzqneIL5BH — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) December 14, 2024

Can we refer to some of those Democrats as "election deniers"? To the Dems and media that doesn't seem to be such an awful accusation anymore now that Trump won again.

The media intelligentsia repeatedly told me that election deniers were a threat to democracy — Abri (@abriNotMe77) December 14, 2024

I'm sure you and everyone else at Axios will spend a lot of its time and energy condemning this dangerous "election denialism" even though it comes from your co-partisans. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2024

Some of those Democrats claim Trump's not really a legitimate president because of January 6th and so much more:



More than a dozen congressional Democrats plan to sit out President-elect Trump's inauguration, and many more are anxiously grappling with whether to attend, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Not every Democrat skipping the ceremony will do so to protest Trump — but a formal boycott is materializing as a first act of resistance against the incoming president.

For many Democrats, the scars of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol remain fresh in the mind, marking Trump as a threat to democracy.

"For somebody who he said he's going to lock me up, I don't see the excitement in going to see his inauguration," former Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told Axios. State of play: Martin Luther King Jr. Day coinciding with the Jan. 20 inaugural ceremony gives many Democrats an easy out, though others planning to stay away cited a distaste for inaugurations, a loathing of Trump — and even fears for their safety.

So many "threats to democracy"!

2020 just called and Election deniers should be arrested. — J Savage (@BlueMoonSavage) December 14, 2024

Look who is refusing to accept the results of the election.#Norms https://t.co/1zUH9BocKr — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) December 14, 2024

Maybe they can work things through with their therapists.

It's going to be a long four years (hopefully a lot longer) for those Dems.