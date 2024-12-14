Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money
The Left Will Change When You Force Them to Live Under Their Own...
No One Is Above the Law? Boston City Council Member Refuses to Resign...
Rob Schneider and British Comedians Team Up For New Comedy

David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of the Future With Trump (and RFK Jr)

Doug P.  |  8:54 AM on December 14, 2024
Meme

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod had a hot take about this story out of Michigan, and we'll get to that in a second:

Cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, have jumped 14-fold since 2023, alarming state health officials.

As of Dec. 8, there were 1,578 confirmed cases of pertussis in Michigan, compared to 110 for the full year of 2023.

[...]

One reason for the spike is increased resistance to childhood vaccinations.

Vaccination coverage for pertussis is down 3% since January 2020, with 73% of children ages 19 to 35 months receiving the recommended four doses of Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP) vaccine as of October 2024.

So, we have something that's happening currently with Biden as president, Whitmer as governor of Michigan and Democrats in public health positions, but if you've got terminal TDS this is how stories like this are framed:

Simply amazing.

We also have to prepare for bad things that happen next year as a result of Biden's policies (open border, etc.) will be directly blamed on Trump. You'll also notice that these Democrats never seem to ask themselves what diseases could be getting brought into the country and spread around thanks to Biden's open border.

"This happened under a bunch of Democrats so let's blame the people who had nothing to do with it" isn't an unexpected take from the Left. 

Maybe Axelrod should also consider blaming many in the government who have gone out of their way since the start of 2020 to create skepticism in the public health system. It'll be easier to blame Trump though.

