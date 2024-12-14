David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of the Future With Trump (and RFK Jr)

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod had a hot take about this story out of Michigan, and we'll get to that in a second:

Cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, have jumped 14-fold since 2023, alarming state health officials. As of Dec. 8, there were 1,578 confirmed cases of pertussis in Michigan, compared to 110 for the full year of 2023. [...] One reason for the spike is increased resistance to childhood vaccinations. Vaccination coverage for pertussis is down 3% since January 2020, with 73% of children ages 19 to 35 months receiving the recommended four doses of Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP) vaccine as of October 2024.

So, we have something that's happening currently with Biden as president, Whitmer as governor of Michigan and Democrats in public health positions, but if you've got terminal TDS this is how stories like this are framed:

Whooping cough cases skyrocket in Michigan, as vaccinations decline.

A glimpse into America's future w/RFK Jr.? https://t.co/wnaWWzVJTr — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 14, 2024

Simply amazing.

RFK Jr - not in power.

Gretchen Whitmer - current governor of Michicgan.

“Rachel” Levine - current head of HHS



Axelrod take - https://t.co/LmHklwPeev — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 14, 2024

This thing libs do where something bad happens on their watch and then instead of acknowledging it, they claim it’s evidence their opponents who aren’t in power are bad is really, really dumb. https://t.co/ZgT7Jrn8e7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 14, 2024

We also have to prepare for bad things that happen next year as a result of Biden's policies (open border, etc.) will be directly blamed on Trump. You'll also notice that these Democrats never seem to ask themselves what diseases could be getting brought into the country and spread around thanks to Biden's open border.

I laughed so hard at this...



Gretchen Whitmer - current governor of Michicgan.

“Rachel” Levine - current head of HHS have ZERO responsibility here?



What's RFK have to do with this? — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) December 14, 2024

"This happened under a bunch of Democrats so let's blame the people who had nothing to do with it" isn't an unexpected take from the Left.

Is he for real? A crisis emerges in a blue state, at the end of an era in which 12 out of 16 years there was a Dem administration in DC, and David Axelrod finds a way to blame Trump? 🤦🏻 https://t.co/mrhRulX3QA — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) December 14, 2024

Maybe Axelrod should also consider blaming many in the government who have gone out of their way since the start of 2020 to create skepticism in the public health system. It'll be easier to blame Trump though.