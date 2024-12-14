Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy'...
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post Gets Ratioed to the Moon

Doug P.  |  1:41 PM on December 14, 2024
Meme screenshot

About a week ago we had a story about former Barack Obama "wingman" at the Justice Department Eric Holder expressing concern about billionaires, especially those who have great influence in U.S. politics

Well, Holder and many other Dems don't consider all billionaires who get involved in politics to be bad:

Holder might like "good" billionaire Alex Soros for sharing a poll about Trump's Cabinet picks after the election proved the country is tired of the leftist policies his family supports in their efforts to destroy America: 

The ratio on this was has gotten impressive indeed!

Hilarious, right?

Grateful Calvin
The Left, including Soros, are having a tough time dealing with reality.

