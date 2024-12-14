'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post Gets Ratioed to the Moon

About a week ago we had a story about former Barack Obama "wingman" at the Justice Department Eric Holder expressing concern about billionaires, especially those who have great influence in U.S. politics.

Well, Holder and many other Dems don't consider all billionaires who get involved in politics to be bad:

Holder might like "good" billionaire Alex Soros for sharing a poll about Trump's Cabinet picks after the election proved the country is tired of the leftist policies his family supports in their efforts to destroy America:

Half of Americans have no confidence in Trump's Cabinet picks: Poll https://t.co/ravkoZhibb — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) December 13, 2024

The ratio on this was has gotten impressive indeed!

Just here for the ratio. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) December 14, 2024

This is coming from Alex Soros😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Dude. https://t.co/bu9esT1XfB — Jodi (@APLMom) December 14, 2024

Hilarious, right?

80% of all Americans know this little pile of nepotism belongs nowhere near this country ⬇️ https://t.co/Zsykdae8WX — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) December 13, 2024

You ever think about the other half that are thrilled about his picks? pic.twitter.com/sAAfwGZWJa — MJM 🇺🇸🥃 (@MJM_chibroker) December 13, 2024

Let's what the American people feel about democrats. pic.twitter.com/p0QcYhU4xt — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) December 13, 2024

This dude needs to seek out a new country to try and destroy. Americans have spoken that we don't want anything the Soros family money has to offer. https://t.co/MXcQiLKEVo — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) December 13, 2024

Yet he won the



Popular vote

Electoral College

Senate and

House



🤣🤣



Grow up — MayoMonkey 🐰 (@MayoMonkeyredux) December 14, 2024

The Left, including Soros, are having a tough time dealing with reality.