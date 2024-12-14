'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post Gets Ratioed to the Moon

About a week ago we had a story about former Barack Obama "wingman" at the Justice Department Eric Holder expressing concern about billionaires, especially those who have great influence in U.S. politics.
Well, Holder and many other Dems don't consider all billionaires who get involved in politics to be bad:
Sure thing… pic.twitter.com/V5th0ULvc4— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 7, 2024
Holder might like "good" billionaire Alex Soros for sharing a poll about Trump's Cabinet picks after the election proved the country is tired of the leftist policies his family supports in their efforts to destroy America:
Half of Americans have no confidence in Trump's Cabinet picks: Poll https://t.co/ravkoZhibb— Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) December 13, 2024
The ratio on this was has gotten impressive indeed!
Just here for the ratio.— Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) December 14, 2024
This is coming from Alex Soros😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Jodi (@APLMom) December 14, 2024
Dude. https://t.co/bu9esT1XfB
Hilarious, right?
80% of all Americans know this little pile of nepotism belongs nowhere near this country ⬇️ https://t.co/Zsykdae8WX— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) December 13, 2024
You ever think about the other half that are thrilled about his picks? pic.twitter.com/sAAfwGZWJa— MJM 🇺🇸🥃 (@MJM_chibroker) December 13, 2024
Let's what the American people feel about democrats. pic.twitter.com/p0QcYhU4xt— Mad Bull America (@america_mad) December 13, 2024
This dude needs to seek out a new country to try and destroy. Americans have spoken that we don't want anything the Soros family money has to offer. https://t.co/MXcQiLKEVo— Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) December 13, 2024
Yet he won the— MayoMonkey 🐰 (@MayoMonkeyredux) December 14, 2024
Popular vote
Electoral College
Senate and
House
🤣🤣
Grow up
The Left, including Soros, are having a tough time dealing with reality.
