WH Staffers Who Posted This From Biden's Account Are STILL Hoping Everybody's Stupid

When it comes to the White House's social media staff, that office seems to be like a remote island in 1950 where some soldiers who didn't realize the war was over still lived.

The Biden-Harris social media team at the White House is still doing their thing and at this point it's just sad:

I pray to God that the president-elect throws away Project 2025. I think it would be an economic disaster.



I believe the only way for a president to lead America is to lead all of America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 12, 2024

Wow, they've hit on a two-fer of a complete lack of self-awareness combined with the usual massive projection.

I see the Gen Z staffer from your party’s brutal loss hasn’t been fired. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2024

They’re STILL going with this 🤣 https://t.co/BbhUwDIm8H — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) December 12, 2024

They're one-trick ponies and have been proving that for months.

The talk about "unifying" is always an unintentional laugh line.

...those who are garbage and those who voted for Harris. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 12, 2024

Yep, the people who said Trump was "worse than Hitler" and people at his rallies akin to Nazis are now calling for unity. Puh-leeze.

They just keep pushing the same BS:

Why would Trump have to throw it away? It’s not his. https://t.co/IRrdHU6nxL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 12, 2024

He said 900 times he hasn’t read it - it’s NOT his. You’re trying to create linkage that doesn’t exist. Quit trying to divide. No one believes you. https://t.co/nRYcNRNgKz — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 13, 2024

The Divider-in-Chief is just doing his thing (with the help of people who tweet for him).

Somebody should tell these people all the reasons their side lost last month.

Biden claims to pray to God, but gives clemency to child predators. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 13, 2024

And is a big cheerleader for abortion.

Forgive me for ignoring anything YOU call “economic disaster”

You give all our money to Ukraine! — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 13, 2024

This administration does have its "priorities," and it ain't us. When Biden took office he said the days of Trump's "America first" policies were over and he certainly wasn't joking.

January 20th can't come fast enough.