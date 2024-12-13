VIP
PolitiFact Tried to Save Biden & Buttigieg From Charging Station Slams but This...
Meal Squeal: DC Food Workers Rally to Resist Serving Trump Administration Staff
Trump Towers: A Behind the Scenes Look at the President-Elect’s Time Magazine Cover...
Markey’s Malarkey: Dem Senator Wants Biden to Strip Trump’s Power to Launch Nuclear...
Kamala Reheats ‘Bring Your Own Dish’ Joke in Stale Stand-Up Routine
Gladiator Rock Tour! Featuring Heavy Metal Artists: Toto, Christopher Cross and Men at...
Blaze News: Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Should Not Have Been Employed on...
PolitiFact Disputes Donald Trump's Claim of the Most Secure Border We've Ever Had
VIP
UCLA Student Who Voted for Trump Kicked Out of Class for Being a...
Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the...
NYT Says to Prepare for Guacamole to Become a Luxury Item
ABC News Reporter Says IG Report Refutes the 'Fedsurrection' Narrative From the 'Far...
John Kirby Says Government Has Not Been Able to Corroborate Any 'Reported' Drone...
Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in...

WH Staffers Who Posted This From Biden's Account Are STILL Hoping Everybody's Stupid

Doug P.  |  10:08 AM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool

When it comes to the White House's social media staff, that office seems to be like a remote island in 1950 where some soldiers who didn't realize the war was over still lived. 

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris social media team at the White House is still doing their thing and at this point it's just sad: 

Wow, they've hit on a two-fer of a complete lack of self-awareness combined with the usual massive projection. 

They're one-trick ponies and have been proving that for months.

The talk about "unifying" is always an unintentional laugh line. 

Yep, the people who said Trump was "worse than Hitler" and people at his rallies akin to Nazis are now calling for unity. Puh-leeze.

They just keep pushing the same BS:

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Divider-in-Chief is just doing his thing (with the help of people who tweet for him).

Somebody should tell these people all the reasons their side lost last month.

And is a big cheerleader for abortion.

This administration does have its "priorities," and it ain't us. When Biden took office he said the days of Trump's "America first" policies were over and he certainly wasn't joking.

January 20th can't come fast enough.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Meal Squeal: DC Food Workers Rally to Resist Serving Trump Administration Staff
Warren Squire
Blaze News: Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Should Not Have Been Employed on January 6
Brett T.
Kamala Reheats ‘Bring Your Own Dish’ Joke in Stale Stand-Up Routine
Warren Squire
Markey’s Malarkey: Dem Senator Wants Biden to Strip Trump’s Power to Launch Nuclear Arsenal
Warren Squire
PolitiFact Tried to Save Biden & Buttigieg From Charging Station Slams but This Does NOT Help
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement