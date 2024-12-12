'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There Fast Enough

BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching...
Doug P.  |  9:42 AM on December 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

The odds that Pete Hegseth will be confirmed by the Senate to be the next Secretary of Defense are looking good, and all the right people are freaking out about it. Here's just one example:

Another area of the Pentagon that needs to be addressed is the wing that prioritizes "climate change" over all other things, and fortunately for Hegseth they are still self-identifying.

Here's the latest from the DoD's Twitter/X account: 

A couple years after China floated a spy balloon over the entire U.S. and we now have unidentified drones flying over parts of the country, but sure, let's focus on climate change in Africa. The Biden-Harris administration's "priorities" are absolutely maddening and damaging to the country. 

Whoever is the next Secretary of Defense -- likely Pete Hegseth -- has a monumental challenge rooting out all the lunacy and getting the DoD back to focusing on national defense. The days of the Defense Department being used to help the Left push their climate shams are coming to an end, hopefully for a long time.

Thankfully. The country couldn't have endured four more years of the madness. 

We're sure DOGE will definitely have some findings to present to Trump about wasted taxpayer money in the Defense Department. 

When they're done working to make sure the next war is a net-zero emissions event maybe the DoD could get more info on what's happening here: 

Inauguration Day can't get here fast enough.

Bring it on!

