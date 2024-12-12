'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There Fast Enough

The odds that Pete Hegseth will be confirmed by the Senate to be the next Secretary of Defense are looking good, and all the right people are freaking out about it. Here's just one example:

Advertisement

BREAKING: Concerns are rising among military officials that Pete Hegseth, if confirmed as Secretary of Defense, could dismiss up to 20 “woke” generals and high-ranking officers. pic.twitter.com/TylRKijnCT — Jesse Morgan (@Jesse_Morgan_) December 8, 2024

Another area of the Pentagon that needs to be addressed is the wing that prioritizes "climate change" over all other things, and fortunately for Hegseth they are still self-identifying.

Here's the latest from the DoD's Twitter/X account:

NEWS: D0D Dealing With Climate Change as a Security Concern for Africans https://t.co/rVTfsRsNDX — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 12, 2024

A couple years after China floated a spy balloon over the entire U.S. and we now have unidentified drones flying over parts of the country, but sure, let's focus on climate change in Africa. The Biden-Harris administration's "priorities" are absolutely maddening and damaging to the country.

This nonsense needs to stop.



We are going to lose our next war because some DEI’d up general wants to get their next promotion by relying on electric tanks because of the climate. https://t.co/G2uA07oMGU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 12, 2024

Whoever is the next Secretary of Defense -- likely Pete Hegseth -- has a monumental challenge rooting out all the lunacy and getting the DoD back to focusing on national defense. The days of the Defense Department being used to help the Left push their climate shams are coming to an end, hopefully for a long time.

Thankfully. The country couldn't have endured four more years of the madness.

DOGE has entered the chat



“ what do you say you do in Africa?” pic.twitter.com/cBG2Zuqz5o — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) December 12, 2024

We're sure DOGE will definitely have some findings to present to Trump about wasted taxpayer money in the Defense Department.

40 days and this is the last time, we hear some climate change nonsense from you idiots. GFY pic.twitter.com/cVpBaVyczp — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) December 12, 2024

When they're done working to make sure the next war is a net-zero emissions event maybe the DoD could get more info on what's happening here:

If you get a moment can you also deal with the unidentified drones flying over sensitive locations in the U.S.? https://t.co/vOaRshYqaH — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 12, 2024

Inauguration Day can't get here fast enough.

This ends in January. https://t.co/gf1Rl1Z3SJ — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) December 12, 2024

Bring it on!