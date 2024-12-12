Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips HARD Over Biden While Trying to Scare Everybody About Trump Having Nuke Codes

So much of the Left's lunacy when it comes to what a second Trump term will bring is just rehashed versions of the BS they pushed after Trump won the 2016 election, but at least the Dems' commitment to recycling is unmatched.

Democrat Sen. Ed Markey is trying to revive one of those scare tactics, which is to try and make everybody nervous about Trump having the nuke codes. The richest part is that they've written a letter to President Biden and asked him to do something about it:

Come January, Donald Trump will have the sole authority to launch a nuclear strike. This should terrify you. That's why @RepTedLieu and I are urging @POTUS to put guardrails on presidential authority to start nuclear war. pic.twitter.com/Wtvb6B2m4r — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 12, 2024

Biden got so bad the Left tried to make people believe actual videos showing his decline were "cheap fakes," but Trump is the one to be concerned about for having access to the nuclear football? The Dems have lost what was left of their minds.

They were fine with a guy who’s literally senile launching nukes…But now they want to rein things in? https://t.co/dd9u5sp8cG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 12, 2024

Weird, right?

Weird you didn’t have these concerns over the last 4 years when a dementia patient was in control of our nukes. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 12, 2024

You didn’t say nothing these last four years with the dementia Joey have a nuke codes. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) December 12, 2024

Now???



You people really are stupid.



It’s been far more terrifying to have no President and no idea who has the nuke button! https://t.co/EPNeeEl7t7 — Diana Summers (@ladydshops) December 12, 2024

That's a good point. Notice that Markey isn't "terrified" by not knowing who actually is in charge at the White House.

Hey buddy, he was already president once. https://t.co/ze4bmQRO47 — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) December 12, 2024

Biden has brought us to the very brink of nuclear war. These people are lunatics. Are they truly this ignorant? https://t.co/WJT9yptl0D — Molly McCann Sanders (@molmccann) December 12, 2024

Shouldn't Markey be far more concerned that a guy who's only fit to sit on a park bench and feed the birds and occasionally talks to dead people currently has access to the nuclear football? Nope, not in the TDS ward of the Dem nuthouse.

The majority of the people in the United States voted for him. He is your president. — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) December 12, 2024

It's going to be a long four years for you, Sen. Markey, so just come to peace with it.