Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips HARD Over Biden While Trying to Scare Everybody About Trump Having Nuke Codes

Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

So much of the Left's lunacy when it comes to what a second Trump term will bring is just rehashed versions of the BS they pushed after Trump won the 2016 election, but at least the Dems' commitment to recycling is unmatched. 

Democrat Sen. Ed Markey is trying to revive one of those scare tactics, which is to try and make everybody nervous about Trump having the nuke codes. The richest part is that they've written a letter to President Biden and asked him to do something about it:

Biden got so bad the Left tried to make people believe actual videos showing his decline were "cheap fakes," but Trump is the one to be concerned about for having access to the nuclear football? The Dems have lost what was left of their minds. 

Weird, right?

