CNN Ratings Comparison Indicates Hosts Should Quit Squawking About Politics and Start Cooking

Lately CNN's been churning out more "journalism" gems than usual.

An example of that happened this week when a CNN anchor asked for a chyron to be removed to viewers could see the abs of an... accused cold-blooded murderer:

CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt demands that the control room ensure that the suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter’s abs are displayed to the viewers. pic.twitter.com/j1gOgHcN2I — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 10, 2024

On top of that CNN's been delivering on the "science" front, such as explorations into whether climate change is making earthquakes stronger:

Jake Tapper wonders if Climate Change is making earthquakes stronger.

A seismologist has to tell him there's no evidence of that. pic.twitter.com/vY5a9DNRZA — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 5, 2024

Maybe CNN can blame their tanking ratings on climate change.

Aside from people like Scott Jennings, who maybe should get his own show on the cable net, the ratings keep on circling the drain for CNN:

CNN just lost in the ratings to…Food Network!! The news outlet finished in 17th place among all cable stations last week in primetime.



It wasn’t like it was a slow news cycle either. There was the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the manhunt for the killer, the… pic.twitter.com/pPXiU2Xi7I — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 11, 2024

From Fox News:

CNN finished No. 17 among cable stations during primetime last week amid a news cycle that included the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the ensuing manhunt for his killer, a slew of news related to President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, the fallout from President Biden announcing he would pardon his son, Hunter, and a rebel alliance’s challenging Bashar al-Assad in Syria. CNN’s primetime lineup of "Anderson Cooper 360," "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" and "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" averaged only 367,000 total viewers from 8-11 p.m. during the week of December 2. By comparison, Fox News Channel averaged 2.5 million total primetime viewers during the same period. [...] Despite the busy news cycle, CNN’s bleak audience was smaller than TNT, Food Network, Freeform, Discovery, INSP, Hallmark Mystery, TLC, TBS, History, HGTV, USA, MSNBC, Paramount, Hallmark Channel, ESPN and Fox News. It was even worse for CNN’s primetime lineup among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, as the network managed only 67,000 average demo viewers to finish No. 26 in cable.

Yikes, CNN!

Game over for @CNN! You are next @MSNBC! Americans are not interested in your lies! https://t.co/YQLuX6dMcW — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) December 11, 2024

It's not going much better for MSNBC, either. Last month they both lost to the Hallmark Channel:

The ratings on CNN and MSNBC are so low that the Hallmark Channel just beat them.



🔊 pic.twitter.com/gdgmh5bfyd — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 24, 2024

Ouch! Meanwhile, Fox News gets around 70 percent of the total cable news viewership.

People are bringing far greater benefit into their lives by watching the Food Network than by watching CNN. https://t.co/fE8PMrYaSw — Katharine Spehar (@kspehar) December 11, 2024

It is glorious to watch. Hope they learned to code. pic.twitter.com/QzXPYiILJj — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) December 11, 2024

Or maybe they should learn to cook.