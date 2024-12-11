Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny...
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They...
VIP
Fathers for the WIN: Awesome Thread of Dads Being Epic Dads Is What...
Democrats Demand Biden Commute ALL Death Row Inmates' Sentences Because of 'Systemic Racis...
Republican Nancy Mace Allegedly Assaulted at Capitol by ‘Pro-Trans’ Man
Alex Jones Celebrates as Sale of Infowars to The Onion is Rejected by...
Shifty Schiff: Two-Faced Democrat Was for DOJ Going After Political Opponents Until He...
Pain in the Glass: Man Uses ‘Drive-Thru’ Window to Return Unwanted Auto (WATCH)
American Agenda: Scott Jennings Tells Dems Get Behind Trump to Fix Biden’s Border...
VIP
Mayor Fined, Sent to Reeducation Camp After Not Declaring Pride Month
Dozens Who Served With Pete Hegseth Sign a Statement of Support
Rob Schneider Says He's Going to Create the 'Opposite' of 'The View'
WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Apologizes for Her Privilege but It’s Not as Black...
Near Buy? Musk Reportedly Eyeing Florida Penthouse Close to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago R...

CNN Ratings Comparison Indicates Hosts Should Quit Squawking About Politics and Start Cooking

Doug P.  |  9:49 AM on December 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

Lately CNN's been churning out more "journalism" gems than usual. 

An example of that happened this week when a CNN anchor asked for a chyron to be removed to viewers could see the abs of an... accused cold-blooded murderer: 

Advertisement

On top of that CNN's been delivering on the "science" front, such as explorations into whether climate change is making earthquakes stronger:

Maybe CNN can blame their tanking ratings on climate change.

Aside from people like Scott Jennings, who maybe should get his own show on the cable net, the ratings keep on circling the drain for CNN: 

Recommended

BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They Publish West Point Hit Piece
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

From Fox News:

CNN finished No. 17 among cable stations during primetime last week amid a news cycle that included the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the ensuing manhunt for his killer, a slew of news related to President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, the fallout from President Biden announcing he would pardon his son, Hunter, and a rebel alliance’s challenging Bashar al-Assad in Syria. 

CNN’s primetime lineup of "Anderson Cooper 360," "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" and "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" averaged only 367,000 total viewers from 8-11 p.m. during the week of December 2. By comparison, Fox News Channel averaged 2.5 million total primetime viewers during the same period.

[...]

Despite the busy news cycle, CNN’s bleak audience was smaller than TNT, Food Network, Freeform, Discovery, INSP, Hallmark Mystery, TLC, TBS, History, HGTV, USA, MSNBC, Paramount, Hallmark Channel, ESPN and Fox News.

It was even worse for CNN’s primetime lineup among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, as the network managed only 67,000 average demo viewers to finish No. 26 in cable.
Advertisement

Yikes, CNN!

It's not going much better for MSNBC, either. Last month they both lost to the Hallmark Channel:

Ouch! Meanwhile, Fox News gets around 70 percent of the total cable news viewership.

Or maybe they should learn to cook.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They Publish West Point Hit Piece
Amy Curtis
Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny AT ALL
Doug P.
Democrats Demand Biden Commute ALL Death Row Inmates' Sentences Because of 'Systemic Racism'
Grateful Calvin
Fathers for the WIN: Awesome Thread of Dads Being Epic Dads Is What I Needed for Christmas
Grateful Calvin
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
Shifty Schiff: Two-Faced Democrat Was for DOJ Going After Political Opponents Until He Wasn’t
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They Publish West Point Hit Piece Amy Curtis
Advertisement