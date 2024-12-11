Bill Clinton Tells 'The View' Hillary 'Followed the Rules Exactly As Written' (Really? ROLL TAPE!)

Would Bill Clinton ever lie to us?

In spite of Clinton's notorious history of untruths, the panel of "The View" today seemed to take the former president at face value after he was asked about the possibility of Donald Trump going after Hillary when he takes office, and if President Biden should pardon his wife and former "bimbo eruptions" department manager:

"Do you think it would be wise of President Biden to preemptively pardon any potential targets? What about your wife?"



BILL CLINTON: "They’ve got a problem with her because first, she didn’t do anything wrong. Second, she followed the rules exactly as they were written...." pic.twitter.com/abODX590QD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 11, 2024

Hillary followed the rules? Now THAT'S a laugh line:

"They’ve got a problem with her because first, she didn’t do anything wrong. Second, she followed the rules exactly as they were written...."🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/06R7EVcrgH — CrankyNan (@CrankyNan) December 11, 2024

Wow, like so many other high-profile Democrats, Bill's really hoping everybody has a short memory.

To paraphrase Clinton, "it depends on what your definition of 'did nothing wrong' is..."

In our system, the prosecutors make the decisions about whether charges are appropriate based on evidence the FBI has helped collect. Although we don’t normally make public our recommendations to the prosecutors, we frequently make recommendations and engage in productive conversations with prosecutors about what resolution may be appropriate, given the evidence. In this case, given the importance of the matter, I think unusual transparency is in order. Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case. Prosecutors necessarily weigh a number of factors before bringing charges. There are obvious considerations, like the strength of the evidence, especially regarding intent. Responsible decisions also consider the context of a person’s actions, and how similar situations have been handled in the past.

But Trump has ruled out doing what "The View" was speculating about.

If there was anyone resembling an honest person on this ridiculous show, maybe they bring up the fact that Trump rejected going after Hillary the first time and has stated it would be bad for the country. https://t.co/fWkoIfG8zX — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 11, 2024

No, there's little to no honesty to be seen on that show.