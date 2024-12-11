CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her...
Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off...
‘Spring Chicken’ Bernie Sanders Unsure of Flying DC Capitol Coop While Much Left...
VIP
Oil on Canvas? Eco Hypocrite John Kerry on Hand for Unveiling of His...
Taylor Lorenz, Joe Scarborough, and Donald Trump: Wildcard Wednesday
Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny...
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They...
CNN Ratings Comparison Indicates Hosts Should Quit Squawking About Politics and Start Cook...
VIP
Fathers for the WIN: Awesome Thread of Dads Being Epic Dads Is What...
Democrats Demand Biden Commute ALL Death Row Inmates' Sentences Because of 'Systemic Racis...
Republican Nancy Mace Allegedly Assaulted at Capitol by ‘Pro-Trans’ Man
Alex Jones Celebrates as Sale of Infowars to The Onion is Rejected by...
Shifty Schiff: Two-Faced Democrat Was for DOJ Going After Political Opponents Until He...
Pain in the Glass: Man Uses ‘Drive-Thru’ Window to Return Unwanted Auto (WATCH)

Bill Clinton Tells 'The View' Hillary 'Followed the Rules Exactly As Written' (Really? ROLL TAPE!)

Doug P.  |  1:02 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Would Bill Clinton ever lie to us? 

 

In spite of Clinton's notorious history of untruths, the panel of "The View" today seemed to take the former president at face value after he was asked about the possibility of Donald Trump going after Hillary when he takes office, and if President Biden should pardon his wife and former "bimbo eruptions" department manager: 

Advertisement

Hillary followed the rules? Now THAT'S a laugh line:

Wow, like so many other high-profile Democrats, Bill's really hoping everybody has a short memory. 

To paraphrase Clinton, "it depends on what your definition of 'did nothing wrong' is..."

In our system, the prosecutors make the decisions about whether charges are appropriate based on evidence the FBI has helped collect. Although we don’t normally make public our recommendations to the prosecutors, we frequently make recommendations and engage in productive conversations with prosecutors about what resolution may be appropriate, given the evidence. In this case, given the importance of the matter, I think unusual transparency is in order.

Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case. Prosecutors necessarily weigh a number of factors before bringing charges. There are obvious considerations, like the strength of the evidence, especially regarding intent. Responsible decisions also consider the context of a person’s actions, and how similar situations have been handled in the past.

Recommended

Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off Everybody
Warren Squire
Advertisement

But Trump has ruled out doing what "The View" was speculating about.

No, there's little to no honesty to be seen on that show.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off Everybody
Warren Squire
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They Publish West Point Hit Piece
Amy Curtis
CNN Ratings Comparison Indicates Hosts Should Quit Squawking About Politics and Start Cooking
Doug P.
‘Spring Chicken’ Bernie Sanders Unsure of Flying DC Capitol Coop While Much Left to Cluck Up
Warren Squire
Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny AT ALL
Doug P.
Fathers for the WIN: Awesome Thread of Dads Being Epic Dads Is What I Needed for Christmas
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off Everybody Warren Squire
Advertisement