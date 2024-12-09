LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at...
Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky)...
'Such a Disgrace': Here's How the AP Framed the Acquittal of Daniel Penny
Jonathan Turley Points Out Hunter Biden's Artwork Soon COLLAPSING Now That Joe Is...
BREAKING: Daniel Penny Acquitted in New York Subway Trial
Been There, Done That: CNN Anchor Shocked President-Elect Donald Trump Looks ‘Presidential...
Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be...
Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread...
Libs of TikTok NUKES NBC from Orbit With Mother of ALL Fact-Checks for...
Bill Melugin Spots Something Missing From Biden DHS's Press Release on Fentanyl Traffickin...
Mike Lee Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EDUCATE Media/Lefties on the...
VIP
PolitiFact Explains Why All the $$$ Biden's Sending Overseas Isn't Taking Away From...
HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Surprising Nobody, Associated Press Set to Give 2024 a Very Predictable Distinction

Doug P.  |  11:54 AM on December 09, 2024
Meme

In February of 2022 the Associated Press announced that they were going to ramp up their climate change coverage thanks to grants from "philanthropy" groups that are in fact activist organizations the AP now writes on behalf of while insisting what they do is journalism: 

Advertisement

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it is assigning more than two dozen journalists across the world to cover climate issues, in the news organization’s largest single expansion paid for through philanthropic grants. 

The announcement illustrates how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism — at the AP and elsewhere — at a time when the industry’s financial outlook has been otherwise bleak. 

The AP’s new team, with journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States, will focus on climate change’s impact on agriculture, migration, urban planning, the economy, culture and other areas. Data, text and visual journalists are included, along with the capacity to collaborate with other newsrooms, said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor.

Because climate change coverage (aka pushing the Left's activism) is now the bread and butter of the AP's business model, global warming stories from the AP are frequent and increasingly panicked. 

One of the most predictable alarms that get set off happens and the end of every year, which are always the "hottest ever on record." 

2024 is no different: 

You can almost hear them asking their "philanthropy" groups "can we have our money now?"

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Now we're about to enter 2025, which in 12 months the AP will report was the hottest ever.

It's hotter than that now? Man, we're really screwed!

The AP reported that 2022 was the fifth or sixth hottest on record but subsequent years would be much worse:

Earth’s fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday.

But expect record-shattering hot years soon, likely in the next couple years because of “relentless” climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, U.S. government scientists said.

And sure enough, that's what happened -- just coincidentally after all the "philanthropy" funding kicked in:

The AP back in January: Scientists explain why the record-shattering 2023 heat has them on edge. Warming may be worsening

AP in November of 2023: Earth just experienced the hottest 12 months ever recorded

And of course now 2024 was even hotter than that. They couldn't be more predictable. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky) Over Daniel Penny's Acquittal
Sam J.
Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be in Jail and HOO BOY
Sam J.
'Such a Disgrace': Here's How the AP Framed the Acquittal of Daniel Penny
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Points Out Hunter Biden's Artwork Soon COLLAPSING Now That Joe Is Out In BRUTAL Thread
Sam J.
Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread of Trump’s Most Savage Moments
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement