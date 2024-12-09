Surprising Nobody, Associated Press Set to Give 2024 a Very Predictable Distinction

In February of 2022 the Associated Press announced that they were going to ramp up their climate change coverage thanks to grants from "philanthropy" groups that are in fact activist organizations the AP now writes on behalf of while insisting what they do is journalism:

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it is assigning more than two dozen journalists across the world to cover climate issues, in the news organization’s largest single expansion paid for through philanthropic grants. The announcement illustrates how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism — at the AP and elsewhere — at a time when the industry’s financial outlook has been otherwise bleak. The AP’s new team, with journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States, will focus on climate change’s impact on agriculture, migration, urban planning, the economy, culture and other areas. Data, text and visual journalists are included, along with the capacity to collaborate with other newsrooms, said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor.

Because climate change coverage (aka pushing the Left's activism) is now the bread and butter of the AP's business model, global warming stories from the AP are frequent and increasingly panicked.

One of the most predictable alarms that get set off happens and the end of every year, which are always the "hottest ever on record."

2024 is no different:

Second-warmest November on record means that 2024 is likely to be Earth's hottest year, report says https://t.co/wgoscnXwLe — The Associated Press (@AP) December 9, 2024

You can almost hear them asking their "philanthropy" groups "can we have our money now?"

"Earth's hottest year" desperately needs @CommunityNotes — Do unto Democrats ... (@aimtomisb3hav3) December 9, 2024

Now we're about to enter 2025, which in 12 months the AP will report was the hottest ever.

Earth 4 billion years ago! pic.twitter.com/PT3EWw4arX — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) December 9, 2024

It's hotter than that now? Man, we're really screwed!

The AP reported that 2022 was the fifth or sixth hottest on record but subsequent years would be much worse:

Earth’s fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday. But expect record-shattering hot years soon, likely in the next couple years because of “relentless” climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, U.S. government scientists said.

And sure enough, that's what happened -- just coincidentally after all the "philanthropy" funding kicked in:

The AP back in January: Scientists explain why the record-shattering 2023 heat has them on edge. Warming may be worsening

AP in November of 2023: Earth just experienced the hottest 12 months ever recorded

And of course now 2024 was even hotter than that. They couldn't be more predictable.