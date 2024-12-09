Bill Melugin Spots Something Missing From Biden DHS's Press Release on Fentanyl Trafficking Arrests

On Friday, the Biden Department of Justice released a statement about more than two dozen individuals who have been arrested for fentanyl trafficking:

Twenty-five individuals have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine with activity that spanned across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Over 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and cocaine, 300 grams of cocaine, six firearms and approximately $400,000 was seized during the investigation.

The statement goes into greater detail, but not far enough to bother mentioning something Fox News' Bill Melugin thought should have been included:

NEW: DOJ has charged 25 people in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy in MA & RI. 19 targets were arrested on Thursday in an ICE/DEA operation.

Per federal law enforcement source, 14 of the 19 are illegal aliens, mostly Dominican, & 10 of those illegal aliens were arrested in the… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 9, 2024

Here's the full post:

NEW: DOJ has charged 25 people in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy in MA & RI. 19 targets were arrested on Thursday in an ICE/DEA operation.Per federal law enforcement source, 14 of the 19 are illegal aliens, mostly Dominican, & 10 of those illegal aliens were arrested in the sanctuary city of Boston, which just voted 13-0 last week to reaffirm its sanctuary status. All suspects are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. 6 suspects remain outstanding and are not in custody. 2.3 kilos of fentanyl, 12 kilos of suspected fentanyl and cocaine, and six guns were recovered. According to the DEA, one kilo of fentanyl can potentially kill up to 500,000 people. DOJ press release about the arrests and fentanyl conspiracy, including one suspect being intercepted on a phone call saying their customers "like the stuff that kills them."https://justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/twenty-five-charged-connection-multi-state-fentanyl-and-cocaine-conspiracy… The DOJ makes no mention in their release that 73% of the charged suspects are in the US illegally.

How many have died as a result of Biden and Harris' open border? And with the exception of Harris losing badly in the November election, nobody has yet been held accountable. Hopefully that changes.

According to Trump and incoming border czar Tom Homan, sanctuary city/state Democrats have a rude awakening coming up starting later next month.