VIP
BREAKING: Daniel Penny Acquitted in New York Subway Trial

Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Begging For

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on December 09, 2024
AngieArtist

You already know that legacy media "fact-checkers" are a joke, and they're even more mock-worthy when they're fact-checking things that are clearly satirical. 

But when the people who wrote the satire carry it on over into their responses from media "fact-checkers" it gets even funnier. Such was the case when Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann was contacted by Reuters for comment on their piece about "Allahu Akbar" replacing "Cheerio Mate" in England. The response was gold:

Perfect response!

Did a so-called "journalist" actually write this to a satirical website? 

If it was "clearly satirical" why did Reuters still insist on beclowning themselves over it? 

Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help Get Back Stolen Belongings
Amy Curtis
You truly can't make this stuff up, but it's fun to be able to mock the mainstream media on their journey to complete irrelevance. 

Reuters doesn't understand that the actual satire is coming from media outlets like... Reuters.

The media in a nutshell, ladies and gentlemen!

Fact check: TRUE.

Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help Get Back Stolen Belongings
Amy Curtis
WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny Footnote and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC Than You'd Expect
Sam J.
Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person of the Year’ Cover Contender
Warren Squire

