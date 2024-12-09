Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Begging For

You already know that legacy media "fact-checkers" are a joke, and they're even more mock-worthy when they're fact-checking things that are clearly satirical.

Advertisement

But when the people who wrote the satire carry it on over into their responses from media "fact-checkers" it gets even funnier. Such was the case when Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann was contacted by Reuters for comment on their piece about "Allahu Akbar" replacing "Cheerio Mate" in England. The response was gold:

Reuters fact-checkers reached out for comment on our @TheBabylonBee story about 'Allahu Akbar' replacing 'Cheerio Mate' in the UK. I tried to help them out. pic.twitter.com/obHm9qB7cG — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 9, 2024

Perfect response!

Did a so-called "journalist" actually write this to a satirical website?

“It’s clearly a satirical article” but fact-check The Babylon Bee we must. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/s1hLsP4VJy — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) December 9, 2024

If it was "clearly satirical" why did Reuters still insist on beclowning themselves over it?

Do you guys laugh or weep at the office when this kind of stuff happens? — Gabriel Hughes (@Pastor_Gabe) December 9, 2024

Correct — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 9, 2024

You truly can't make this stuff up, but it's fun to be able to mock the mainstream media on their journey to complete irrelevance.

Dear heavens, is this for real???



Although given the fact that you all predict more things and get them more accurate than they do, I guess that’s why they’re confused… — Primary-Tillis-2026 (@toldyaso2022) December 9, 2024

Reuters doesn't understand that the actual satire is coming from media outlets like... Reuters.

Reuters understands it's satire, but doesn't understand it's stupid to fact check satire. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰🐊 (@Humming_birder) December 9, 2024

The media in a nutshell, ladies and gentlemen!

The most effective thing that Reuters could do to curb the circulation of misinformation is to cease all publication — Bill Smith (@BillSmith777333) December 9, 2024

Fact check: TRUE.