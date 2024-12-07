Buck Sexton Lists What the WH Would Like Us to Believe Nobody Else Would Have Been Prosecuted For

Yesterday Karine Jean-Pierre held the first White House briefing since President Biden, after constantly insisting it would not happen, issued a pardon going back a full ten years for his son Hunter.

KJP had previously insisted that Biden lied and did a one-eighty on his "I won't pardon Hunter" claim because he "always believes in being honest with the American people." In other words, Joe lies to us because he loves us.

Yesterday however the gaslighting went to the next level and even blamed Trump for Biden's lying. We didn't think it possible but KJP was being even more dishonest than usual.

"Zeke asked this question, I just didn't hear an answer. The next time that the president says he will or won't do something, why should the American people believe him?"



KJP is CALLED OUT for failing to explain why she and Biden lied to Americans for months about pardoning… pic.twitter.com/Azl6y4eVec — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2024

The White House spin for the reason Biden pardoned his son is that he was prosecuted for political reasons, which is odd coming from the same people saying Trump accusing the justice system of being politicized is a "threat to democracy." Jean-Pierre also argued that the average American wouldn't have been prosecuted for the things Hunter was charged with.

As Buck Sexton pointed out, the Biden White House is hoping everybody is really stupid, because this is what you have to believe in order for KJP to be correct:

That the official White House position on Hunter’s pardon is “nobody else would have been prosecuted” for

1) tax evasion (millions of dollars)

2 FARA violation

3) crack cocaine

4) sex trafficking

5) illegal possession of a firearm-



is *BATSHIT INSANE*

pic.twitter.com/zyC9LSas0O — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 7, 2024

What's even more insulting is the "we need to enforce common sense gun laws" crowd is now saying no average American would or should be prosecuted for lying on a federal background check form.

I have never ever seen an administration lie as much as this one and I thought Obama administration was bad 🤦‍♀️ — Margarita (@HaldMonagas) December 7, 2024

These people make the Obama administration look almost honest by comparison -- almost. Then again, a lot of them are the same people.