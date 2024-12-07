You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel...
VIP
Media's 'Former Intel Officials Say' Approach to the Tulsi Gabbard Nomination Sure Sounds...
Eric Holder's 'Tired' of Billionaires Influencing Politics (Except THIS One... and THAT On...
Video Has Viewers Wrestling With Female Teen Athlete’s ‘Snap’ Decision Photo
Oh, the Horror! PETA Protests New Vampire Film to Protect Rats’ Reputations
You Don’t Want To Shake This Tree! One Man’s Christmas Tribute to 90s...
Statistically Insignificant Number of Former National Security Officers Sign Anti-Gabbard...
Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surfac...
Roasted: CBS Affiliate Photojournalist Terminated After Setting His Arm on Fire for Gaza
Comedic Deficit: Paul Krugman Retires Leaving Economics ‘Bad Takes’ Void at The New...
VIP
The Left's Love of Legislating From the Bench Courts Disaster
White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan...
Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare...

Buck Sexton Lists What the WH Would Like Us to Believe Nobody Else Would Have Been Prosecuted For

Doug P.  |  11:22 AM on December 07, 2024
Screenshotted meme

Yesterday Karine Jean-Pierre held the first White House briefing since President Biden, after constantly insisting it would not happen, issued a pardon going back a full ten years for his son Hunter. 

Advertisement

KJP had previously insisted that Biden lied and did a one-eighty on his "I won't pardon Hunter" claim because he "always believes in being honest with the American people." In other words, Joe lies to us because he loves us. 

Yesterday however the gaslighting went to the next level and even blamed Trump for Biden's lying. We didn't think it possible but KJP was being even more dishonest than usual. 

The White House spin for the reason Biden pardoned his son is that he was prosecuted for political reasons, which is odd coming from the same people saying Trump accusing the justice system of being politicized is a "threat to democracy." Jean-Pierre also argued that the average American wouldn't have been prosecuted for the things Hunter was charged with. 

As Buck Sexton pointed out, the Biden White House is hoping everybody is really stupid, because this is what you have to believe in order for KJP to be correct:

Recommended

You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel Penny's Heroism
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What's even more insulting is the "we need to enforce common sense gun laws" crowd is now saying no average American would or should be prosecuted for lying on a federal background check form. 

These people make the Obama administration look almost honest by comparison -- almost. Then again, a lot of them are the same people.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel Penny's Heroism
Grateful Calvin
Video Has Viewers Wrestling With Female Teen Athlete’s ‘Snap’ Decision Photo
Warren Squire
Eric Holder's 'Tired' of Billionaires Influencing Politics (Except THIS One... and THAT One)
Doug P.
Media's 'Former Intel Officials Say' Approach to the Tulsi Gabbard Nomination Sure Sounds Familiar
Doug P.
Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surface Online
Warren Squire
Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare System
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel Penny's Heroism Grateful Calvin
Advertisement